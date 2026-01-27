Mariners announce broadcast crew as games transitions from ROOT Sports

The Brief The Mariners announced their full radio and television broadcast crew for the upcoming season. Aaron Goldsmith returns as lead TV announcer while Rick Rizzs enters his final season on radio. The announcement comes as the team transitions its television coverage following the end of its ROOT Sports partnership.



The Seattle Mariners announced their radio and television broadcast lineup for the upcoming season, marking a transition in how the team’s games will be produced and distributed following the end of ROOT Sports.

Aaron Goldsmith will return as the Mariners’ lead television play-by-play announcer, while longtime radio voice Rick Rizzs enters his final season with the team.

The announcement was made by Mariners Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Gregg Greene and Vice President of Creative and Content Services Ben Mertens.

Aaron Goldsmith to lead Mariners TV coverage

Aaron Goldsmith, now in his 14th season with the Mariners, will serve as the primary voice on television broadcasts. He will also continue his involvement with team programming, including the Mariners Hot Stove Show, Cactus League Report and The Wheelhouse Podcast with Jerry Dipoto.

In addition to his Mariners duties, Goldsmith calls Major League Baseball and college basketball nationally on FOX and FS1.

"We have a tremendous breadth of talent and experience on our broadcast team," Greene said. "Together they create the soundtrack to summer for fans throughout the Northwest. They share not only the action on the field, but the stories that make Mariners Baseball so special."

Broadcast team announced amid TV transition

The Mariners’ announcement comes as the team moves forward without ROOT Sports, which carried Mariners games for more than two decades. The team has not yet released full details on where all television broadcasts will air this season.

Brad Adam, who previously spent 26 seasons covering the Mariners for ROOT Sports, is expected to serve as a pre- and post-game host on Mariners telecasts in 2026.

Angie Mentink will enter her second full season as an analyst on television and radio, while Ryan Rowland-Smith, Jay Buhner and Dave Valle will also appear on select broadcasts throughout the season.

Rick Rizzs enters final season on Mariners radio

Rick Rizzs will continue as the lead play-by-play voice on radio broadcasts this season. Rizzs, the longest-tenured broadcaster in Mariners history, has announced this will be his final season with the team.

Gary Hill Jr. will continue his role on Mariners radio and expand his play-by-play duties as Rizzs reduces his schedule. Hill also hosts several Mariners-related podcasts and shows.

Where fans can hear Mariners games

All 162 regular-season Mariners games, along with 30 spring training games, will be broadcast on Seattle Sports AM 710 and the Mariners Radio Network, which reaches five states and British Columbia.

Additional details on the team’s television broadcast schedule are expected to be announced at a later date.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.