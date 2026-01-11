WA crews complete Highway 2 emergency repairs along Stevens Pass

The Brief Stevens Pass drivers will now be able to enjoy normal traffic flows without a pilot car. Transportation crews have completed emergency repairs along a stretch of Highway 2. Tumwater Canyon remains closed through mid-March, with Chumstick Highway as the detour.



After a historic atmospheric river event in Washington took out roads, flooded entire communities, and caused damage across the Puget Sound region, locals and visitors alike have something to celebrate with the reopening of a large stretch of Highway 2.

US-2 was previously closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth, as drivers had to navigate detours via US 97 over Blewett Pass and SR-28 through Quincy. Weeks later, traffic returned to just the west side of Stevens Pass.

Highway 2 along Stevens Pass is now reopened to normal traffic flow due to emergency repair work from Washington transportation crews.

The highway acts as an important commerce corridor, in addition to providing commuting access to Stevens Pass. Skiers expressed frustration with the resort for not refunding season passes to ticket holders who did not have access to the resort.

The roadway was completely shut down back when Governor Ferguson allocated more state resources for a speedy recovery effort.

Those emergency repairs wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 10 for US 2 Stevens Pass. Previously, just days before the new year, some earlier repairs had allowed for one-lane travel with a pilot car system ushering motorists across the washed-out area.

The highway that has been controlled by a pilot car is fully open to normal traffic flow, according to WSDOT East, all the way to Coles Corner.

What's next:

US 2 Tumwater Canyon, however, remains closed from Coles Corner to Leavenworth (MP 85-99).

The detour, Chumstick Highway, "is a county road with lower speeds and bridge restrictions and we will be doing repairs next week. Please be patient with fellow drivers and crews," says a WSDOT representative.

What they're saying:

"It's still a mountain pass in winter, so check conditions before you travel and be prepared."

