US 2 businesses thrive on New Year's Day after highway reopens to Stevens Pass

The Brief U.S. Highway 2 reopened earlier than expected on New Year’s Day between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, bringing back traffic and customers to long-impacted local businesses. Restaurants and cafés reported a noticeable boost from ski traffic, though overall volume remains below normal, especially from Leavenworth-bound travelers. Business owners and customers alike emphasized gratitude, community support, and the importance of safe travel as the corridor returns to regular use.



Local businesses along U.S. Highway 2 received a welcome economic lift on New Year’s Day after the highway reopened earlier than expected between Skykomish and Stevens Pass.

What they're saying:

For business owners, the return of traffic brought back a familiar and welcome sound.

"You’re hearing nature and then all of a sudden we’ve got traffic back — and that’s great," said Mark Klein, owner of Espresso Chalet in Index.

Klein said each passing car is a reminder that this stretch of Highway 2 is fully reopened and customers are returning. While traffic is still lighter than normal, ski travelers heading to Stevens Pass are helping make up the difference.

"The ski traffic is probably about 50% of normal," Klein said. "The other 50% is usually people going to Leavenworth, and we’re not really seeing those folks yet."

Local perspective:

Customers lined up at Espresso Chalet, ordering drinks like almond milk lattes and browsing Bigfoot merchandise as they made their way toward the pass.

"It’s good for local businesses, getting everybody back up here," customer Gary Blankenburg said.

Farther east in Skykomish, Louskis owner Glenn Eburn said the reopening allowed him to fully staff his restaurant and expand operating hours. Inside, a bell rings each time a new customer arrives.

"We’re open for business. I changed all the hours," Eburn said. "Everybody’s here working. It doesn’t get better than that."

Why you should care:

For many customers, stopping along the once-quiet highway carried extra meaning.

"We want to support the local businesses all the way up, and that’s really important," said customer Rod Long.

As Highway 2 traffic returns to the west side of Stevens Pass, business owners say the reopening is both a relief and a reason for optimism.

"I’d say music to my ears and money in my pocket," Klein joked. "You know."

Business owners also shared a reminder for travelers to drive safely, stay prepared for changing road conditions, and thanked customers for stopping by as the region gets back to business.

