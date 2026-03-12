The Brief A previously undocumented trio of killer whales has been spotted traveling through the Salish Sea. Researchers say the whales were first photographed in Alaska in 2025 and may have come from the Gulf of Alaska or Bering Sea. Scientists are still studying why the mammal-eating orcas are visiting the region, calling them an unusual mystery.



Where did they come from? And why are they here?

Those are the questions researchers are asking as a small pod of unfamiliar killer whales moves through the Salish Sea.

Mysterious orca spotted in the Salish Sea. (Orca Conservancy)

The backstory:

Over the past few weeks, scientists have been closely watching a group of orcas that had never been documented in these waters before.

According to SR3, a local nonprofit dedicated to marine wildlife research and rehabilitation, the whales were first spotted in British Columbia before appearing in the Salish Sea.

The organization says that prior to their time in the region this week, the only time the whales had been documented was in Alaska in 2025.

Researchers have identified the trio as T420, T419 and T421.

T420, T419 and T421 spotted in the Salish Sea. (Orca Conservancy)

Timeline:

Scientists with the Orca Behavior Institute have been documenting the whales’ movements.

The institute says the animals were first photographed in Anchorage in March 2025, marking the first time they had ever been documented.

This month, the whales were first spotted in Vancouver Harbor, before traveling south into Puget Sound.

Online the institute wrote: "After five decades of research, it’s not often adult killer whales show up in the Salish Sea who don’t match any of the existing photo ID catalogues."

T420, T419 and T421 pod observed in the Salish Sea. (Orca Conservancy)

What they're saying:

Researchers say the whales have what are known as "cookie cutter shark marks."

Based on those markings, scientists believe the animals may have traveled from waters near the Gulf of Alaska, the Aleutian Islands, or the Bering Sea.

The whales are also believed to be mammal-eating killer whales, according to researchers.

The Orca Conservancy reports the whales have most recently been spotted as far south as Tacoma.

What's next:

For now, scientists say the whales remain something of a mystery unusual visitors whose origins and reasons for traveling into the Salish Sea are still being studied.

