Bigg's killer whales spotted hunting near West Seattle
SEATTLE - During a mid-January blue-sky day, a pod of orcas put on a show for dozens of onlookers in West Seattle on Friday.
Whale watchers identified the pod as Bigg's killer whales, a type that hunts marine mammals and lives in the Salish Sea. The whales appeared to be hunting.
For about an hour, the orcas breached and slapped their tails while seabirds and a bald eagle followed closely, hoping to catch any leftover scraps.
