Bigg's killer whales spotted hunting near West Seattle

The Brief A pod of orca whales put on a show for a neighborhood in West Seattle on Friday. The whales were identified as Bigg's killer whales, which hunt sea mammals and live in the Salish Sea.



During a mid-January blue-sky day, a pod of orcas put on a show for dozens of onlookers in West Seattle on Friday.

Orcas spotted in West Seattle

Whale watchers identified the pod as Bigg's killer whales, a type that hunts marine mammals and lives in the Salish Sea. The whales appeared to be hunting.

For about an hour, the orcas breached and slapped their tails while seabirds and a bald eagle followed closely, hoping to catch any leftover scraps.

Featured article

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.