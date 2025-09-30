Drone video shows endangered WA southern resident orca pod

The endangered orca population off the coast of Washington was captured in clear drone footage showing the resilient southern resident killer whales on the move.

The pod was seen in the Salish Sea in a recent video following the discovery of a new calf born in our waters in September.

Scientists with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance recorded the video around the time their team was out collecting breath and fecal samples back on Sept. 19.

The orca pod was listed as an endangered population 20 years ago by the Endangered Species Act.

A new census of the animals shows a drop in southern resident whale populations around Washington and British Columbia. The number of these orcas dropped from 75 down to 73 in the Puget Sound region in 2024.

