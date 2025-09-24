J-Pod's extended stay in Puget Sound, WA brings new calf, unusual movements

J-Pod, a group of Southern Resident killer whales, was recently spotted in Puget Sound for seven consecutive days, marking a period of unusual activity and hopeful signs for the endangered population.

Observers were thrilled to spot a new calf traveling with the J16s, a promising development following the loss of a newborn by J36 Alki earlier this month. The presence of the calf has brought renewed optimism to whale enthusiasts and researchers alike.

In a rare occurrence, the majority of J-Pod ventured south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, a region historically significant for the Southern Residents.

Between 1965 and 1972, several whales were captured from these southernmost reaches, including the original Shamu from Carr Inlet and Hugo from Vaughn Bay, according to the Orca Behavior Institute.

Photo credit: Brooke Casanova, Orca Behavior Institute

Since then, sightings in this area have been sparse, with NOAA noting only a few instances from October to January and one in April since the critical habitat designation in 2006.

On Friday, J-Pod traveled west through Hale Passage, past the Fox Island Bridge, and into Carr Inlet, reaching as far as Raft Island. Meanwhile, the J16s opted for a different route, turning north up Colvos Passage.

Orca Network reported sightings of the J16s off the south end of Vashon Island, where they were photographed by sightings assistant Brooke.

The recent movements of J-Pod have sparked curiosity and excitement among researchers and whale watchers, who eagerly anticipate where the whales might appear next.

