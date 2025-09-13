Southern resident orca pushes dead calf through WA waters

The fragile southern resident killer whale population suffers another blow this week as onlookers spot a dead calf in the waters. Center for Whale Research staff have confirmed the death of the young female killer whale near the San Juan islands.

Timeline:

In the late morning hours of Friday, Sept. 12, researchers were alerted about the sighting of a potentially dead calf in Rosario Strait.

Center for Whale Research releases image of J36 pushing a dead female calf on Sept. 12, 2025

Southern resident killer whale J36 was then spotted by responders who confirmed she was pushing a new calf with its umbilical cord still attached. Researchers believe the calf was either full term or nearly full term and would have been born sometime in the past three days. They remain unsure if the calf was stillborn or died shortly after birth.

What they're saying:

"We will share more when we can, and work with the other research teams to piece together what information we can about this calf and J36's status," read the statement, in part, from CWR.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Center for Whale Research in a Sept. 12 statement.

