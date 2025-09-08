WA Gov. Ferguson to tour White River Bridge

The Brief The White River Bridge connecting Enumclaw and Buckley has been closed for three weeks after a semi-truck strike caused significant damage. While temporary repairs are expected to allow for one-way traffic soon, the full reopening of the bridge is not anticipated until late October or mid-November.



The White River Bridge connecting Enumclaw and Buckley remains closed three weeks after it was struck by a semi-truck, causing significant damage.

On Monday, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and local leaders will be touring the work underway to repair the bridge.

The bridge, which typically carries more than 22,000 vehicles daily, was built in 1949 and was last inspected in April, when it was deemed to be in fair condition.

Crews are making progress on temporary steel braces to stabilize the structure. Ferguson has called for crews to work seven days a week on the repairs and made an emergency declaration last month to secure federal funding.

A temporary repair, which would allow for one-way alternating traffic, is expected to be in place next week. A permanent fix, estimated to take six to eight weeks, will be required before two-way traffic can resume.

The bridge is projected to fully reopen to all traffic between late October and mid-November.

The current detour uses SR 164, 18, 167 and 410, adding about an hour of travel time during non-peak hours.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the office of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.