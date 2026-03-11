Seahawks Notebook: Josh Jones, Chris Stoll reach deals; Jake Bobo tendered

article

Offensive tackle Josh Jones and long snapper Chris Stoll are expected to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Wednesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Jones is signing a one-year deal, while Stoll is signing a two-year deal with the team.

The deals were among a slew of moves the team made with the official start of the 2026 NFL league year on Wednesday.

Jones appeared in 14 games for Seattle last year, including three starts in place of Charles Cross at left tackle at the end of the regular season. Jones played well in relief of Cross, giving Seattle exactly what they hoped to have in a reserve tackle.

Stoll has spent the last three seasons as Seattle's long snapper after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2023.

Jones was an unrestricted free agent, while Stoll was one of seven players scheduled to be restricted free agents. With the new league year beginning, players not under contract officially became free agents at 1 p.m. PT.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo was the only restricted free agent to receive a restricted tender, while Stoll, linebacker Drake Thomas, and safety A.J. Finley reached deals to remain with the team.

Nose tackle Brandon Pili, wide receiver Cody White, and tight end Brady Russell were not tendered contracts by Seattle.

Bobo was given an original round tender worth a non-guaranteed $3.67 million for next season. Bobo can still sign an offer sheet with another team. Because Bobo was an undrafted free agent, the Seahawks would not be entitled to any draft compensation should he leave for another team.

Finley also re-signed with the team on Wednesday, his agency announced. The Seahawks later announced the signing as well.

Finley suffered a knee injury at the end of Seattle's training camp practice at Lumen Field in August while defending a touchdown pass to Dareke Young.

"We're going to get tests, but initial feedback is not positive," head coach Mike Macdonald said of the injury immediately after the practice in August. "I won't make a declaration yet, but thoughts and prayers are with A.J. That's what we were doing at the end there - saying a prayer on his behalf. What a great person, what a great young person, full, great spirit, incredibly smart, treats everybody with respect. He's got such a life about him, man. It's heartbreaking. These guys, they work so hard, it's just one play. It's such a shame."

With Coby Bryant leaving to join the Chicago Bears, there is an opportunity for someone to grab the primary backup spot behind Julian Love and Ty Okada.

Additionally, the Seahawks officially announced the new deals for Thomas and wide receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed.

Thomas reached a two-year extension with Seattle before becoming a restricted free agent last week.

"The organization, my teammates, the coaches, this is where I wanted to be," Thomas told John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "So to be able to sign back here and lock this in, it means the world to me.

"I feel like we can just keep on ascending and getting better, so to be a part of that again, it's super exciting."

Shaheed was able to negotiate with others teams beginning on Monday morning before reaching a deal to return to the Seahawks on Monday afternoon.

"I was confident just because of the chance that Seattle took to get me here," Shaheed told John Boyle of Seahawks.com after signing. "And now that I'm here, signing a contract after a Super Bowl, it means a lot for me to stay. My whole family is excited, I'm excited, and this is everything I prayed for.

"I'm super excited to get a full offseason with this team, with these coaches. It's exciting that I get to be around these guys for a longer amount of time and build off of what we built last year, and for my role to continue to grow. Just being a part of it all is special."

Wide receiver Dareke Young and linebacker Chazz Surratt are the two unrestricted free agents from Seattle that have yet to reach deals to return to Seattle or with new teams.

Running back Kenneth Walker III (Kansas City), linebacker Boye Mafe (Cincinnati), cornerback Riq Woolen (Philadelphia), and Bryant have all departed so far in free agency in deals with new teams. Meanwhile, Shaheed, Jones and cornerback Josh Jobe were players to reach the market before electing to remain with the Seahawks.

