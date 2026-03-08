Seattle Weather: Heavy Mountain Snow on Sunday

A front will drop in from the north early Sunday morning with rain picking up in the lowlands, heavy at times with breezy winds, and snow in the mountains. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Sunday. Some afternoon sun breaks for parts of the region. However, communities around Seattle and Everett could hold onto clouds and showers longer into the afternoon as a convergence zone sets up nearby. That feature can keep localized bands of showers lingering even while other areas start to dry out.

Lowland rain and mountain snow are forecast to pick up early Sunday morning.

Snow will ramp up early Sunday morning with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect from 5am till 1pm. Up to 6" of snow is forecast during this time with winds gusting to near 35 mph. The snow will be heavy at times from Stevens Pass to Mount Baker. These spots are forecast to pick up over a foot of snow with a Winter Storm Watch until Monday evening. Pass travel will be difficult so be sure to keep an eye on the roads.

Mountain snow and gusty winds are forecast for the Cascades.

Heavy snow at times and stronger winds will pick up Sunday evening.

High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers with cooler afternoon highs on Sunday.

With colder air arriving during the work week, there may be a few periods — particularly during the early morning or evening hours — when a mix of moisture and near-freezing temperatures produces a rain-snow mix in the lowlands. Right now, elevations below about 1,500 feet still appear unlikely to see meaningful snow accumulation, but we’ll keep watching temperature trends as the week unfolds.