Seattle weather: Rain/snow mix this week

Morning clouds, afternoon sunbreaks

Morning clouds across the region today gradually broke apart, allowing for some afternoon sun. It will be a fairly typical early-March setup around the greater Seattle area, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures staying seasonably mild.

One feature to watch is the possibility of a Puget Sound Convergence Zone developing this afternoon or tonight. If that sets up, parts of King and Snohomish counties could see localized showers while nearby areas remain dry.

Mountain snow and growing winter alerts

The bigger story is in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect today for Stevens Pass and Mount Baker, where snow is already falling. That alert upgrades to a Winter Storm Warning tonight through Tuesday morning, signaling heavier snow and more significant travel impacts.

Meanwhile, Snoqualmie and White Passes will see a winter weather advisory beginning tomorrow through Tuesday morning, where six to ten inches of snow are possible. Snow showers will continue at times through much of the upcoming work week, so drivers heading across the Cascades should be prepared for winter travel conditions.

These Seattle weather winter advisories and warnings could make travel difficult at times from tonight through Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drivers should be prepared for challenging travel over the mountain passes on Monday.

Lowland rain with occasional rain-snow mix

For the lowlands, precipitation will mainly fall as rain, but overnight and early morning temperatures could occasionally dip just low enough for a brief rain-snow mix. Any mix would likely be isolated and short-lived, with little to no accumulation expected.

In the heaviest showers, there could be a light coating on grassy surfaces or patio furniture this week, and a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. Overall though, temperatures around the greater Seattle area appear mild enough to avoid meaningful snow impacts.

The Seattle weather forecast also calls for snow building in the Cascades as cooler air settles in.

Breezy at times this week

Earlier today, we had a rogue gust to 47 mph at Discovery Park, which coincided with isolated outages reported by Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy this morning. The strongest winds of today are already behind us, but the region could still see breezy conditions Sunday and Monday, with another windier system possible Wednesday.

Heavier mountain snow mid-week

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday could bring a more intense round of mountain snow, which may lead to more significant travel impacts across the Cascade passes.

Snowfall rates could be heavier during that period, so this is something we’ll continue to monitor closely through the week. Avalanche danger will be elevated in the backcountry, too.

Cooler pattern ahead

Temperatures will trend cooler during the upcoming work week, which is one reason we’ll be watching for those occasional lowland rain-snow mix scenarios during the overnight and early morning hours.

Daylight saving time begins

One bright note: we spring forward this weekend, and that means 7:00 PM sunsets return starting tonight, bringing noticeably longer evenings across Western Washington.

The Seattle weather pattern stays active with mountain snow and occasional breezy systems through midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

