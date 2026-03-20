Jake Bobo signs offer sheet with Jaguars, Seahawks have five days to match

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The Brief Restricted free agent receiver Jake Bobo signed an offer sheet with the Jaguars on Friday. The Seahawks have five days to decide whether to match the sheet or Bobo will join the Jaguars. The deal is reportedly a two-year contract worth a maximum of $7 million with $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money.



The Seattle Seahawks could lose wide receiver Jake Bobo to the Jacksonville Jaguars after they signed him to a restricted free agent offer sheet on Friday.

The deal was first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Seattle gave Bobo an original-round restricted free agent tender worth a non-guaranteed $3.52 million for the 2026 season. It kept Bobo from becoming an unrestricted free agent, but allowed any interested teams the ability to still approach Bobo with contract offers. Since Bobo was an undrafted free agent signing, the Seahawks would not be entitled to any compensation if they fail to match the Jaguars' offer sheet.

The Seahawks have five days to match the offer sheet or Bobo will join the Jaguars.

Seattle could have placed a first- or second-round tender on Bobo instead, which would have entitled them to a draft pick in return. However, those tenders came with higher financial commitment.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Bobo's offer sheet carries a two-year deal worth $5.5 million with $1.5 million in incentives.

$4.5 million is fully guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus. It has $1.25 million in base salary for 2026 and $2 million for 2027, along with $250,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses each season.

Shane Waldron, who served three seasons as Seahawks offensive coordinator, is now the offensive passing game coordinator with Jacksonville. Bobo played one season under Waldron in Seattle and caught 19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns that season.

Though not precisely the same mechanism, the Seahawks lost Pro Bowl guard Steve Hutchinson to the Minnesota Vikings on an offer sheet in 2006.

Hutchinson was given a transition tag, which entitled Seattle to a right-of-first-refusal on any offer sheet he'd sign. However, the Vikings' offer sheet contained a "poison pill" that effectively made it impossible for Seattle to match, since it required Hutchinson to be the highest-paid lineman on the team, which the Seahawks couldn't do with Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones also under contract.

The NFL banned such "poison pills" from contracts after the saga.

Bobo's offer sheet is not nearly as consequential as Hutchinson's, obviously. The reported numbers don't appear to be un-matchable by the Seahawks, though they may not want to commit $4.5 million in guaranteed money to a depth receiver/special teams piece.

It's a decision they have until March 25 to make.

The Source: Information in this story came from ESPN.com and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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