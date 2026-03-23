Seattle Seahawks reach four-year extension with Jaxon Smith-Njigba

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The Brief The Seahawks reached an agreement with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a new four-year extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid receiver and keeps him under contract through the 2031 season. The deal is worth $168.6 million with an average of $42.15 million a year in new money, which surpasses Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals at $40.25 million a year. Seattle also elected to match Jake Bobo's offer sheet he signed with the Jaguars on Friday.



The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a reported four-year contract worth $168.6 million, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday.

The deal was reported by multiple outlets early on Monday morning.

The new money average of $42.15 million a year makes Smith-Njigba the highest-paid receiver in the NFL while keeping him under contract with the team through the 2031 season. Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals had been the previous leader at $40.25 million a year.

Smith-Njigba was under team control for the next two seasons after the Seahawks picked up his fifth-year option – along with cornerback Devon Witherspoon – last week. Getting the deal done now makes the financial load of the contract far easier to accommodate into the future.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com, the deal carries a six-year total of just over $195 million, which will bring the collective average to $35.53 million a year. It was $69.13 million fully guaranteed at signing with a $35 million signing bonus, and $120.1 million guaranteed for injury at signing.

Instead of earning only his rookie contract amount in 2026, Smith-Njigba will get over $62 million this season in the first year of the new deal.

The deal gives Smith-Njigba major money now while not risking injury by playing out another season, though the value of a contract could have been even greater a year from now.

Smith-Njigba was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in February ahead of the Super Bowl after a record-setting season for the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards on 119 receptions this season, setting franchise records in both categories in the process.

Smith-Njigba’s 1,793 yards were the eighth-most by a receiver in a single season in NFL history, trailing only Calvin Johnson (1,964, 2012 Detroit), Cooper Kupp (1,947, 2021 LA Rams), Julio Jones (1,871, 2015 Atlanta), Jerry Rice (1,848, 1995 San Francisco), Antonio Brown (1,834, 2015 Pittsburgh), Justin Jefferson (1,809, 2022 Minnesota), and Tyreek Hill (1,799, 2023 Miami).

Smith-Njigba joined Shaun Alexander as the only Seahawks to ever earn the Offensive Player of the Year award. Alexander was also the league MVP in 2005, leading the league in carries (370), rushing yards (1,880), and touchdowns (27).

Seahawks to match Jaguars offer sheet for WR Jake Bobo

The new contract for Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn't the only receiver news for the Seahawks on Monday.

A source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that the Seahawks will match the offer sheet Jake Bobo signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, which will keep him under contract in Seattle for the next two seasons.

The Seahawks gave Bobo an original-round restricted free agent tender worth a non-guaranteed $3.52 million for the 2026 season. It kept Bobo from becoming an unrestricted free agent, but allowed any interested teams the ability to still approach Bobo with contract offers.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Bobo's offer sheet he signed with Jacksonville was worth $5.5 million with $1.5 million in incentives over two years.

$4.5 million is fully guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus. It has $1.25 million in base salary for 2026 and $2 million for 2027, along with $250,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses each season.

By matching the contract, the Seahawks will now retain Bobo at those terms. Seattle had until Wednesday to make a decision.

The Source: Information in this story came from ESPN.com ProFootballTalk.com, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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Report: Seahawks to open season on Wednesday, September 9

Seahawks reach deals with Emanuel Wilson, Rodney Thomas II

Seahawks Notebook: Josh Jones, Chris Stoll reach deals; Jake Bobo tendered

Reports: Cornerback Riq Woolen leaving Seattle Seahawks for one-year deal with Eagles

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