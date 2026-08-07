Seattle Mariners place RHP Cole Wilcox on injured list with oblique strain

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The Brief While the Seattle Mariners are close to getting some more reinforcements in their bullpen, they lost another arm to the injured list on Wednesday. Right-handed reliever Cole Wilcox was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain after leaving Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers early. Right-hander Nick Davila was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the spot. Wilcox has made 23 appearances for the Mariners this season, posting a 4.00 ERA with 17 walks and 28 strikeouts over 27 innings pitched.



While the Seattle Mariners are close to getting some more reinforcements in their bullpen, they lost another arm to the injured list on Wednesday.

Right-handed reliever Cole Wilcox was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain after leaving Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers early. Right-hander Nick Davila was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the spot.

Wilcox has made 23 appearances for the Mariners this season, posting a 4.00 ERA with 17 walks and 28 strikeouts over 27 innings pitched.

Davila has thrown 22 ⅔ innings over 20 appearances this year with Seattle, allowing a 3.57 ERA with 11 walks and nine strikeouts.

Carlos Vargas is about to begin a rehab assignment for the Mariners after missing all 116 games this season with a right lat strain. Matt Brash is about a week behind Vargas' timeline as he works back from the same injury, and Cooper Criswell is another week or so behind Brash as he rehabs a right shoulder strain.

By early September, all three pieces could be back in the Mariners' bullpen for the stretch run, but they've missed a combined 214 games with their current injuries.

Additionally, outfielder Luke Raley is set to miss the rest of the season due to a left forearm strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list on July 31.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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