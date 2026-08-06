Seattle Mariners shutout for 11th time in 11-0 loss to Tigers

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The Brief Dillon Dingler homered for the third straight game and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-0 Thursday. The loss dropped Seattle (56-60) three games behind Houston in the AL West and 1 1/2 games out of the wild card. The Mariners, held scoreless for the second time in the series against Detroit, have been shut out 11 times this season, tied for most in the majors. Dingler's 401-foot homer off Bryce Miller (4-6) in the first was his 26th of the season and most among AL catchers. Miller needed 40 pitches to get through the first inning before settling down, pitching five innings and allowing four runs in five hits with five strikeouts.



Dillon Dingler homered for the third straight game and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-0 Thursday.

Detroit (56-59) won for the fifth time in six games and moved within a game of Texas in the race for the final American League wild-card spot. The Tigers have scored at least eight runs or more in seven of their last eight games.

The loss dropped Seattle (56-60) three games behind Houston in the AL West and 1 1/2 games out of the wild card. The Mariners, held scoreless for the second time in the series against Detroit, have been shut out 11 times this season, tied for most in the majors.

Framber Valdez limited the Mariners to five hits in seven innings and didn't allow a run for the first time since June 16. He struck out five, walked two and didn't allow a runner past second base. In his last four outings, Valdez has allowed four runs in 19 innings.

Kyle Finnegan worked the eighth inning and Brenan Hanifee worked the ninth and closed out the shutout.

Dingler's 401-foot homer off Bryce Miller (4-6) in the first was his 26th of the season and most among AL catchers.

Miller needed 40 pitches to get through the first inning. Colt Keith’s RBI double gave Detroit an early 3-0 lead.

Miller settled down, pitching five innings and allowing four runs in five hits with five strikeouts.

Kevin McGonigle hit his 12th homer of the season – a two-run blast off Cole Wilcox in the seventh. Keith added an RBI single. McGonigle and Javier Báez each had two hits and two RBIs.

Mariners outfielder Victor Robles pitched the ninth and allowed thee runs on five hits.

Up next

Tigers RHP Keider Montero (8-6, 3.17 ERA) starts a series in San Francisco on Friday. The Giants have not named a starter.

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.46 ERA) gets the start against visiting Tampa Bay and RHP Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.91).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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