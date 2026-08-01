Seattle weather: Critical fire danger eastern WA

A weak front will move through the region Saturday. Gusty winds, nearing 50mph associated with the front, will lead to critical fire danger in areas east of the Cascades.

The National Weather Service is calling this a "particularly dangerous situation." It's the first time this has ever been issued for Washington State. A wind advisory will also remain in effect during this same time. Smoky skies will impact air quality in many spots east of the Cascades.

High winds and dry conditions will lead to extreme fire danger to our east.

Seafair activities continue today! Saturday will be noticeably cloudier and cooler with a few spotty showers possible as a weak front moves through the region. Sunday's events wrap up with drier skies and comfortable temperatures back in the low 70s.

Cooler and cloudier for Saturday and Sunday's Seafair activities.

While Saturday is expected to be more dry than wet, we will dodge a few showers in the early part of the day. Skies are forecast to clear during the afternoon, except for some spots to our north where a weak convergence zone may bring additional light showers into early Sunday morning.

Weak front will push through during the day Saturday with increased clouds and cooler highs.

What's next:

A warming trend will set in for the week with plenty of sunshine and several consecutive days in the 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day with a few spots seeing highs nearing 90 degrees.

Cooler & cloudier weekend with more sunshine and warmth next week.

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