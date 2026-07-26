Seattle Weather: A few passing showers then drier by midweek

Our break from the heat will continue into Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal with the coast staying in the 60s, while the interior lowlands warm into the low 70s. A very pleasant day.

Cloudy and continued cool on Sunday.

A weak disturbance will continue passing through on Sunday with more clouds as a few pockets of light showers possible. The best chance for light rain will be along the coast and up north. The fire danger will be elevated in Central and Eastern Washington. While conditions will still be dry, it won't be as windy as Saturday.

A passing disturbance will bring a few showers on Sunday.

A few passing showers will be possible at the beginning of the week, with drier skies by Wednesday through the weekend. Seafair weekend is looking great!