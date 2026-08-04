Seattle Mariners held to four hits by Troy Melton, Tigers in 8-0 loss

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The Brief Troy Melton threw seven sharp innings and Colt Keith hit a two-run single as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 8-0 on Tuesday night to open their post-Tarik Skubal era. Seranthony Domínguez allowed four runs on four hits with two walks while recording just one out in his debut appearance with the Mariners. Starter Emerson Hancock allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings. Seattle (55-59) has lost nine of 13 and dropped 3 1/2 games behind Houston in the AL West.



Troy Melton threw seven sharp innings and Colt Keith hit a two-run single as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 8-0 on Tuesday night to open their post-Tarik Skubal era.

Detroit (55-58) has won four straight and is one of several teams chasing the final AL wild card spot, moving within 1 1/2 games of Cleveland. Seattle (55-59) has lost nine of 13 and dropped 3 1/2 games behind Houston in the AL West.

The Tigers have scored at least eight runs in six straight games, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Melton (7-1) continued his string of dominance since starting the season on the injured list. The right-hander, who has not allowed a run in his last 14 innings, struck out four, walked two and gave up three hits, lowering his ERA to 1.58 in 12 starts. He did not allow a Seattle batter to advance past second base.

The Tigers pulled ahead in the third inning. With two outs, Riley Greene hit a grounder to shortstop Colt Emerson, who made a poor throw to first, allowing a run to score. Keith followed with his single to right that made it 3-0.

Greene homered in the fifth against Emerson Hancock (6-6), who gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings.

Seranthony Domínguez allowed four runs while only recording one out in his Mariners debut, yielding a two-run home run by Gleyber Torres and a solo shot by Dillon Dingler in the ninth. Designated hitter Taylor Ward, acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, went 0 for 3 in his first game for Seattle.

Up next

RHP Bryan Woo (7-8, 4.56 ERA) pitches for Seattle on Wednesday against Detroit RHP Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.24).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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