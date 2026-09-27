Fourth quarter rally falls short as Washington loses 27-24 to Minnesota

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The Brief Drake Lindsey tossed three touchdowns in the first half to three different receivers and Minnesota defeated Washington 27-24 on Saturday night. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. was 17-for-27 passing for 207 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions — both in Huskies territory. Williams also had a 13-yard rushing touchdown that capped the scoring with 1:53 remaining. Williams came alive in the fourth quarter after UW's defense intercepted Lindsey. Williams made two 26-yard completions before evading a blitz on fourth down to find Baron Naone on a back-foot throw for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-17 with 11:03 to play.



Drake Lindsey tossed three touchdowns in the first half to three different receivers and Minnesota defeated Washington 27-24 on Saturday night.

Lindsey completed his first eight passes and finished 21 for 29 for 204 yards. He found seven different receivers with Javon Tracy grabbing seven receptions for 41 yards and a score.

Lindsey, who threw three first-half touchdowns for the first time in his career, found Quayd Hendryx in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score to put the Gophers (3-1) up 7-0. He made another excellent throw just beyond the reach of a Washington defender for a 9-yard score to Jalen Smith to put Minnesota up 14-0.

It was the first Big Ten matchup this season for both teams, who were meeting for the first time in 49 years.

Washington's Demond Williams Jr. was 17-for-27 passing for 207 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions — both in Huskies territory. Williams also had a 13-yard rushing touchdown that capped the scoring with 1:53 remaining.

Williams came alive in the fourth quarter after UW's defense intercepted Lindsey. Williams made two 26-yard completions before evading a blitz on fourth down to find Baron Naone on a back-foot throw for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-17 with 11:03 to play.

Minnesota responded with Luke Drzewiecki's 51-yard field goal to put the Gophers up 10.

Dezmen Roebuck had seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown for Washington (3-1).

TJ Thomas rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries for the Gophers.

The Takeaway

Minnesota: Other than its 38-13 loss to No. 24 Mississippi State, the Gophers defense has been excellent in its three wins. It set up the first score as Anthony Smith's hit on Williams forced into an errant throw into the hands of Maverick Baranowski. The Gophers scored on the next play. Minnesota sacked Williams seven times and held the Huskies to 1-for-10 on third down.

Washington: Four games into the season, UW's rushing attack continues to be a conundrum. With Jordan Washington (neck), Quaid Carr (hand) and Jayden Limar (elbow) out long-term, Brian Bronner and Trey Cooley have shared the workload in the backfield. Against Minnesota, they combined for 28 yards on 11 carries.

Up Next

Minnesota: Hosts No. 18 Michigan next Saturday.

Washington: Visits No. 12 USC next Saturday after four consecutive home games.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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