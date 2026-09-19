Seattle Mariners on verge of playoff elimination after 5-3 loss to Rockies

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The Brief Cole Carrigg hit a go-ahead two-run single during a four-run seventh inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 win over Seattle on Saturday night and moving the Mariners to the brink of elimination. Seattle (72-83) is six games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West and seven games behind the Chicago White Sox for the last AL wild card with seven games to play. Texas holds the tiebreaker over Seattle with an 8-5 advantage in the season series between the two teams. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the first, a 459-foot drive to left-center, and Randy Arozarena homered in the third for a 3-0 lead, Jake McCarthy's RBI grounder and TJ Rumfield's RBI single tied the score against Jose Ferrer (4-4), and Carrigg blooped bases-loaded single to center off Cooper Criswell.



Cole Carrigg hit a go-ahead two-run single during a four-run seventh inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 win over Seattle on Saturday night and moving the Mariners to the brink of elimination.

Seattle (72-83) is seven games behind the Chicago White Sox for the last AL wild card with seven games to play.

Colorado (57-98) must win at least six of its remaining seven games to avoid becoming the first team to lose 100 games in four straight seasons since the 1962-65 New York Mets.

Before the game, the Rockies unveiled a bronze statue of Todd Helton, three weeks after honoring Larry Walker with his own statue. Helton’s statue depicts the Hall of Fame first baseman shouting to the sky after catching a relay from shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the last out of the 2007 NL Championship Series and what remains the Rockies' only World Series appearance.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the first, a 459-foot drive to left-center, and Randy Arozarena homered in the third for a 3-0 lead,

Colorado's Jose Quintana, who made his first start since May 24 after recovering from a strained left elbow. Quintana gave up three runs and five hits in four innings.

Colorado scored in the third with the help from throwing errors by Raleigh, the Mariners’ catcher, and right fielder Dominic Canzone.

Jake McCarthy's RBI grounder and TJ Rumfield's RBI single tied the score against Jose Ferrer (4-4), and Carrigg blooped bases-loaded single to center off Cooper Criswell.

Colorado's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings, two by Juan Mejia (4-6). Brennan Bernardino got three outs for his second save.

Up next

Mariners rookie LHP Kade Anderson (1-2, 5.33) will face the Rockies for the first time. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-10, 5.49) pitches for Colorado.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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