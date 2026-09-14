Cal Raleigh hits 22nd home run, but Seattle Mariners continue to fade with 6-4 loss to Angels

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The Brief Reid Detmers struck out eight over six innings, and Jose Siri and Denzer Guzman each drove in two runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the fading Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Monday night. Detmers (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk as third-place Seattle (70-81) dropped 5 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston with 11 to play. Cal Raleigh hit his 22nd homer — a three-run shot off Detmers that cut it to 4-3 in the fourth. It was the first home run given up by Detmers in seven starts. The left-hander had allowed two runs in his previous 39 innings.



Reid Detmers struck out eight over six innings, and Jose Siri and Denzer Guzman each drove in two runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the fading Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Monday night.

Detmers (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk as third-place Seattle (70-81) dropped 5 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston with 11 to play.

Ryan Watson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Ben Joyce walked two in the ninth before retiring J.P. Crawford on a lineout to first base for his fifth save.

Mike Trout had a one-out single in the first off Mariners rookie Kade Anderson (1-2). Siri hit an RBI double and stole third before scoring on Vaughn Grissom's sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Zach Neto added an RBI triple in the third before scoring on Siri's single to make it 4-0. Siri had three of the Angels' nine hits and scored twice.

Cal Raleigh hit his 22nd homer — a three-run shot off Detmers that cut it to 4-3 in the fourth. It was the first home run given up by Detmers in seven starts. The left-hander had allowed two runs in his previous 39 innings.

Cooper Criswell replaced Anderson with one on and one out in the fifth before Guzman drove in two with a two-out single for a 6-3 lead. Anderson was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Crawford hit his 12th homer — a solo shot off Blake Weiman in the seventh.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (12-9, 3.72 ERA) starts Tuesday against Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (4-8, 5.12).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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