Tensions over gun violence flare between Seattle City Council, Mayor Wilson

The Brief Councilmember Maritza Rivera sharply criticized Mayor Katie Wilson while defending a $418,000 "focused deterrence" proposal to curb gun violence, which combines supportive services for offenders with warnings of swift consequences. Mayor Wilson dismissed the proposal on the radio as "grandstanding," prompting Councilmember Bob Kettle to accuse her office of poor communication and a lack of a clear public safety plan. Councilmembers will vote Tuesday on whether to advance Rivera's proposal to hire an outside consultant, though implementation ultimately depends on the mayor's office.



The fight over public safety at Seattle City Hall is getting personal, with councilmembers publicly criticizing Mayor Katie Wilson as the city debates how to tackle gun violence.

Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera sharply criticized the mayor Monday while defending her proposal to bring a gun violence strategy known as "focused deterrence" to Seattle.

"This mayor is about ideology. She’s not interested in doing the hard work," said Rivera. "She does not believe in police, it appears. She’s more interested in disparaging my concrete effort at addressing gun violence, than finding actual solutions."

Rivera pushes ‘focused deterrence’ strategy

Dig deeper:

Rivera is proposing a strategy known as focused deterrence, which has been used in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The approach centers on identifying people involved in gun violence, offering services intended to help them stop and warning of consequences if the violence continues.

Rivera said the strategy identifies people involved in gun violence, offers them services and support to help them stop, and imposes "swift consequences" if the violence continues.

The proposal would take two years, cost taxpayers $418,000 and involve an outside consulting group, called the National Network for Safe Communities.

Asked about Rivera’s proposal during an interview on KUOW, Wilson said, "It’s not a time for grandstanding."

That comment drew a sharp response from Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle.

"The mayor said, you know, the council’s grandstanding and politicking. We don’t do that. I do not do that," said Kettle.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Kettle points to communication breakdown

What they're saying:

Kettle also criticized communication between the City Council and the mayor’s office as the two sides debate the city’s approach to public safety.

"There’s this little dance going on," Kettle said.

Some of Seattle’s biggest business leaders have also called for a 100-day public safety plan.

"I haven’t seen a public safety plan," said Kettle.

So far, no such plan has materialized.

Lin questions Rivera’s proposal

The other side:

Not every councilmember is convinced Rivera’s proposal is the answer.

Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin questioned whether bringing in an outside consultant would translate into meaningful work on the ground.

"Hiring the consultant doesn’t get the work done," said Lin. "The hard work has to live with the community."

Councilmembers are expected to vote at Tuesday’s public safety meeting on whether to move forward with Rivera’s proposal.

Ultimately, however, it will be up to the mayor’s office whether the city goes through with it.

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