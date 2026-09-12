GM to open new office in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood

The Brief General Motors will open a new workspace in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood in early 2027. Located in the West8 building, the office will house "a couple hundred" employees across autonomous vehicles, digital products, IT, and marketing. GM has not specified the exact total capacity or final headcount for the location.



One of the largest car manufacturers in the country recently announced that it will be opening a new office in downtown Seattle.

General Motors said it will be opening a new office in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood to give "a couple hundred" employees across various departments a workspace as the company seeks to expand its presence.

When will GM open its office in Seattle?

What we know:

GM said the new office, which will be located in the West8 office building, will open in early 2027.

The space is expected to house employees who work in the Digital Product, Autonomous Vehicles, Information Technology, and Marketing departments as well as others.

Building amenities include a fitness center, onsite café, EV charging, and more.

General Motors is headquartered in Detroit and currently has 25 office locations across the country, including Los Angeles, Pasadena, Austin, and Concord.

The company also has offices in locations throughout the world, including cities like Melbourne, Australia, and Bogotá, Colombia.

In the US, the company is primarily known for owning and manufacturing brands like Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

What we don't know:

GM has not specified the exact total capacity or final headcount for the location.

Local perspective:

GM's decision to open an office in Seattle brings another Fortune 500 company to the city, which already houses industry giants like Boeing, Amazon, Costco, and Microsoft.

What they're saying:

"This investment expands GM’s presence in a region rich with technical talent and creates new opportunities for people to come together, collaborate, and help shape the future of mobility," GM said. "With plenty of desks, conference rooms, and collaboration spaces, the Seattle office is designed to support both focused work and meaningful connection. It gives teams across disciplines a place to share ideas, solve problems, and build what’s next—together."

The Source: Information for this story came from General Motors website, along with Fortune 500's website.

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