Bryan Woo tosses eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts as Seattle Mariners beat Athletics 2-0

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The Brief Bryan Woo struck out nine over eight innings in his longest outing of the season, and Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 victory over the Athletics on Sunday. Woo (11-9) gave up one hit and walked two in his only eight-inning start of 2026. He retired the first nine batters of the game before Henry Bolte singled to lead off the fourth inning. Woo didn’t give up a hit the rest of the way. He threw 102 pitches, 73 for strikes. Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save of the season. Muñoz moved into third in franchise history in saves with No. 103 of his career.



Bryan Woo struck out nine over eight innings in his longest outing of the season, and Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Woo (11-9) gave up one hit and walked two in his only eight-inning start of 2026. He retired the first nine batters of the game before Henry Bolte singled to lead off the fourth inning. Woo didn’t give up a hit the rest of the way. He threw 102 pitches, 73 for strikes.

Woo got all the run support he’d need in the fourth, when the Mariners strung together five consecutive singles off A’s starter Gage Jump (6-9). Dominic Canzone, Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh, Crawford and Josh Naylor recorded base hits, with Canzone and Rodríguez coming around to score.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save of the season.

Jump, who took the loss, finished off the inning by striking out three batters in a row, and A’s reliever Seth Johnson struck out the next four Mariners into the sixth inning for a total of seven consecutive Seattle batters retired by strikeout. Jump allowedtwo runs on six hits in four innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Mariners second baseman Michael Arroyo, a 21-year-old prospect who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, went 0 for 3 in his MLB debut before being pulled for a defensive replacement.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (6-4, 4.71 ERA) will face visiting Toronto and Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (10-5, 2.25) on Monday.

The Mariners have an off day before beginning a home series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

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The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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