Julio Rodríguez sets MLB mark, but Seattle Mariners lose 7-4 to Athletics

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The Brief Julio Rodríguez became the first player in MLB history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases over each of his first five seasons, but the Seattle Mariners still lost 7-4 to the Athletics on Thursday night. Rodríguez swiped three bases against the A's, with his third stolen base off Luis Medina in the eighth inning serving as his 20th of the season. Lawrence Butler drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run single in the top of the fifth, and Athletics pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts in a 7-4 victory over the Mariners.



Julio Rodríguez became the first player in MLB history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases over each of his first five seasons, but the Seattle Mariners still lost 7-4 to the Athletics on Thursday night.

Rodríguez swiped three bases against the A's, with his third stolen base off Luis Medina in the eighth inning serving as his 20th of the season.

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Lawrence Butler drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run single in the top of the fifth, and Athletics pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts in a 7-4 victory over the Mariners.

The Mariners left 14 runners stranded on base and allowed 14 hits to the Athletics.

Zack Gelof hit a solo homer for the A's in the first, but the Mariners responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning.

Rodríguez drove in Seattle’s first run with an RBI double and scored when Cal Raleigh singled to right field for a 2-1 lead. Mariners rookie Lazaro Montes followed with a two-out single to left field in his first at-bat at T-Mobile Park for the Mariners' third run against A’s starter Jack Perkins.

Perkins lasted just three innings and walked five batters, but struck out seven Mariners to escape any further damage after the first inning.

Jeff McNeil scored on a bases-loaded double play in the second to make it 3-2, and Butler put the A’s back in front with a two-out single off Mariners rookie starter Kade Anderson (0-1) in the fifth.

Anderson, making his third MLB start, allowed four earned runs on seven hits over five innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

A’s pinch-hitter Donovan Walton hit a solo homer in the sixth off Carlos Vargas, but Seattle scored on an RBI fielder’s choice groundball from Rodríguez in the next inning.

Max Muncy had an RBI single in the eighth, and McNeil had an RBI double in the ninth.

Hogan Harris pitched the ninth for his 14th save. Scott Blewett (1-0) got the win.

The Mariners are six games back of Houston in the AL West, and 4 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the third wild-card spot.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (11-8, 3.42 ERA) was set to start Friday against the A’s, who had not announced a starter.

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The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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