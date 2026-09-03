Family of Kent, WA teen arrested in Chelan Hills Fire investigation speaks out

The Brief Michael Yakimov, 18, is accused of helping start the deadly Chelan Hills Fire with illegal fireworks on July 4. Yakimov's family says they don't believe he started the fire and want others allegedly involved to also be held accountable. Investigators say as many as five other people could be involved as the investigation continues.



Some of Michael Yakimov's family and friends are speaking out after the Douglas County Sheriff named the 18-year-old as a suspect in the Chelan Hills Fire.

The teen is accused of sparking the wildfire with illegal fireworks, which burned 10,000 acres and killed one person. His mom and younger brother spoke, with his mom's permission, to FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling following his court appearance on Thursday.

His family says they don't believe that Michael actually started the fire, adding that other people who were allegedly involved should be held accountable as well.

Michael Yakimov

Family speaks out

Michael Yakimov's younger brother Moses says he's missing his big brother as the 18-year-old sits behind bars.

"I’m not feeling too good about it. Michael was sort of a father figure to me and somebody important in my life," said Moses.

Michael was arrested in Kent and was accused by the Douglas County Sheriff of being part of a group that was shooting fireworks out of the bed of a truck on July 4.

Investigators believe those actions started the Chelan Hills Fire.

The fire burned through 10,000 acres, destroyed more than 100 structures, and killed 69-year-old Robert Lister.

Teen faces severe allegations

The teen is being held on 1-million dollar bond, and is facing multiple charges including first-degree arson, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault. He hadn't been charged as of Thursday.

"Anyone involved needs to be held accountable, so he shouldn’t be the only one taking the fall for it at all," said Racheal, a friend in Michael's community.

"He’s always been a great kid, always been around for his siblings. They are always just a nice united front. It’s been a great family just watching them grow up," she said.

Michael Yakimov being arrested in connection with the Chelan Hills Fire.

Family and community support, pray for teen suspect

Racheal says everyone in the community is praying over the situation.

"He still has a lot of growing to do as we all do, so I just pray that he gets through this and whatever he needs to learn," said Racheal.

Moses also has a message for his brother.

"I would tell him to be strong, and he’s going to get out soon because he’s not the one that did it," said Moses.

The truck allegedly used in the ignition of the Chelan Hills Fire on July 4, 2026.

Investigators search for additional suspects

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says there could be as many as five others who they believe are potentially involved in the case and the investigation continues.

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