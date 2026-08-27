WSP seeks witnesses to Tukwila, WA road rage shooting on I-5

The Brief Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting Sunday on southbound I-5 in Tukwila. Troopers say a road rage incident led to a driver firing one shot into another vehicle, striking the passenger seat. The shooter remains at large, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to an I-5 drive-by shooting that happened in Tukwila on Sunday.

What we know:

Troopers responded to a 911 call that came in around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 23, where a driver claimed they were shot at by another vehicle on southbound I-5.

Photos showed a bullet had pierced the victim's front passenger door and lodged in the passenger seat.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage caused by a bullet in a road rage shooting on southbound I-5 in Tukwila on Aug. 23.

State Patrol described it as a "one-sided road rage incident" that started on eastbound State Route 518. The suspect was reportedly driving aggressively on southbound I-5 near South 216th Street when they fired a single shot at the victim.

The suspect was described as a Black man with a Black woman in the passenger seat. The suspect was driving a Kia Spectra, and the victim was driving a black Ford Raptor.

WSP said the suspect continued speeding down southbound I-5 after the shooting.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or video of the shooting to contact Detective Ford at John.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

If you have information on the shooter and wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info that leads to an arrest in the case.

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