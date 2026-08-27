Motorcyclist killed in Queen Anne, Seattle police seek hit-and-run driver

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the car involved fled the scene and was not located.



Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood that left a 30-year-old motorcyclist dead.

(Seattle Police Department)

Deadly motorcycle crash in Queen Anne

What they're saying:

The Seattle Police Department said a witness called 911 to report a crash between a motorcycle and a car at around 11:23 a.m. At the same time, a group of people flagged down a Seattle Fire Department truck driving nearby, alerting firefighters to an injured motorcyclist.

SFD medics quickly took the man to Harborview Medical Center but he died shortly after.

Police went to the scene of the crash at 6th Avenue West and West Nickerson Street to investigate. The driver of the car involved fled the scene and was not located.

Detectives with the SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will be leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

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