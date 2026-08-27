Report: Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to 3-year, $90M extension

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle Leonard Williams agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old reigning Super Bowl champion was previously set to become a free agent in 2027 under a deal that averaged $21.5 million annually. The agreement was reached just a day after NFL owners approved the franchise's $9.612 billion sale to a group led by the Khosla family.



The Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro defensive tackle Leonard Williams have agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension, according to ESPN.

Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LX football game against the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The NFL's top defensive tackle will now be in Seattle for the foreseeable future and is one of the highest-paid players at his position.

The 32-year-old reigning Super Bowl champion was scheduled to be a free agent in 2027. Williams was averaging $21.5 million a year on his previous deal.

The news of the contract extension comes just a day after NFL owners approved the $9.612 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks from the trust of Paul G. Allen to a group led by Vinod, Neeru, and Neal Khosla.

The Source: Information in this story comes from ESPN.

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