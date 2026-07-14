NFL to vote on Seattle Seahawks sale on August 26, report

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The Brief The vote from the NFL on the impending sale of the Seattle Seahawks to the Vinod Khosla family is expected to come on Wednesday, August 26, according to a report from ESPN.com. The NFL notified teams on Tuesday of the upcoming special one-day league meeting in Atlanta. The expectation is that a vote on the Seahawks' sale will be a part of the business agenda following a review of the Khoslas and their limited partners by the league's finance committee. The Khosla's reached an agreement to purchase the team from the estate of Paul G. Allen for a reported NFL-record $9.612 billion on Saturday.



The vote from the NFL on the impending sale of the Seattle Seahawks to the Vinod Khosla family is expected to come on Wednesday, August 26, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Per Adam Schefter, the NFL notified teams on Tuesday of the upcoming special one-day league meeting in Atlanta. The vote on the Seahawks' sale will be a part of the business agenda following a review of the Khoslas and their limited partners by the league's finance committee.

Khosla, wife Neeru, and son Neal are the principal names connected to the sale, as announced by the league in a memo to fellow owners on Saturday. Neeru is set to be the controlling owner of the franchise, with Neal set to have a significant role in the leadership group of the team.

The Khoslas would become the fourth distinctive owners of the Seahawks. The Nordstrom family and Herman Sarkowsky were awarded the expansion franchise in 1974. Ken Behring and Ken Hofmann purchased the club in 1988, and sold the team to Paul G. Allen in 1997 after a failed bid to relocate the team to Los Angeles. Allen and his estate have run the franchise over the last 29 years.

The NFL would have vetted the Khoslas prior to their joining the 49ers' ownership group as minority partners last year. The Khoslas purchased a 3.1 percent stake in the 49ers, which they will need to divest with their acquisition of the Seahawks.

However, the knowledge of the minority owners will also need to be scrutinized by the league. NFL ownership rules require the majority owner to hold at least a 30% stake in the franchise and limits the total number of partners to 25. The Khoslas stake will have to independently be at least $2.88 billion to satisfy ownership rules. It will need to be approved by at least 75 percent of the league's 32 owners.

The Source: Information in this story came from ESPN.com and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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