Seattle Seahawks unveil Super Bowl LX rings

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The Brief The Seahawks got to finally see their championship rings from their Super Bowl LX victory, unveiled during a private ceremony on Thursday night. The rings – designed by jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills – incorporated many themes from the 2025 season, and team imagery and history to complete the finished product. A limited run of 76 replica rings – in honor of the team's founding in 1976 – are being made available for purchase.



The Seattle Seahawks got to finally see their championship rings from their Super Bowl LX victory, unveiled during a private ceremony on Thursday night.

The rings – designed by jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills – incorporated many themes from the 2025 season, and team imagery and history to complete the finished product. The rings were designed with input from Seahawks leadership, including team president Chuck Arnold.

"The Super Bowl LX championship ring will forever represent our historic 50th season and the dedication and determination of our entire franchise," Arnold said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to Jason of Beverly Hills for bringing our vision to life. The stories told in the ring's design perfectly capture the significance of an unforgettable season and the unwavering support of our fans."

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A view of the Super Bowl LX ring of the Seattle Seahawks, which was unveiled to players during a ceremony on June 11, 2026. The ring was crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills in collaboration with Seahawks leadership. (Courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills)

The backstory:

Some of the features included in the design of the ring as provided by the Seahawks:

Inspired by the architecture of Lumen Field, the stadium’s famous arches take center stage adorned with diamonds.

The middle of the ring features Seahawks blue sapphires, the hawk head logo, and two Lombardi Trophies in the background, representing the franchise’s two championships.

50 brilliant round white diamonds are set around the center logo to honor the team’s 50th season.

One side of the ring features each player’s last name, number and the team’s mantra, "M.O.B."

The other side includes the team’s vision, "12 AS ONE," alongside the Seattle skyline, year and Super Bowl LX logo.

The bottom of the ring features 12 feathers in tribute to team’s iconic fanbase, the 12s.

Once opened, the inside of the ring features an authentic piece of a football used during the season, with the number 50 in the middle to signify the team’s 50th season.

The inside of the ring reads "17 WINS" to represent the season’s combined championship wins.

The top of the ring can be fully removed from the base, allowing it to convert to a pendant that can be worn on a chain.

A "12 Flag" on the side of the ring acts as a special button. When pressed, the Lumen Field arches on the top of the ring pop outwards, revealing the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS."

"This is an incredible honor for our company," Arasheben said. "Very few manufacturers in the United States are considered for opportunities like this, so being selected by the Seahawks is deeply meaningful. From the beginning, the goal was never simply to create another championship ring. We created a lasting symbol of one of the most important moments in Seahawks history, a ring that captured the identity of the organization, the resilience of the season, and the passion of the fanbase behind it.

"The most meaningful elements of the ring are often the details that are not immediately visible at first glance," Arasheben added. "Many of the design choices were intentionally created to honor defining moments from the season, the culture of the organization, and the bond between the team, the fans and the city of Seattle. The ring was designed not just as jewelry, but as a permanent time capsule of a championship era."

Head coach Mike Macdonald hadn't seen the finished design, but had seen earlier possibilities for the rings.

"I've seen a version of some rings," Macdonald said on Wednesday. "I'm happy. I do not know what the final one looks like. I'm real excited.

"Everyone involved in the process, starting with Jody (Allen), Chuck (Arnold) kind of headed up the whole thing, a lot of people involved throughout the building. Just really impressed with how the process went down. I'll say this, I'm really confident our guys are going to be really proud of it. It's going to be really awesome."

The ring for the Seahawks is the 28th championship ring designed by Jason of Beverly Hills. He's also done designs for the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles in recent years.

Several players that left the team for other organizations this offseason were expected to be back in town for the ceremony on Thursday night.

"We all understand this is a business," defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. "Guys come and go. That's the nature of the league. I hit up (Boye) Mafe, Coby Bryant, some of those guys, know they're going to be in town for tonight's ceremony. We're all excited to see them. I'm sure it's going to feel like no time has passed. They're going to feel like a brother for us. I feel like that's going to be like that forever, regardless of where guys end up or even after football."

What you can do:

Jason of Beverly Hills is also making a limited number of replica rings available for fans. In honor of the team's founding in 1976, a collection of only 76 rings are being made available, which are now available for purchase at www.jasonofbh.com

The replica rings are priced at $15,995.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks, Jason of Beverly Hills and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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