Gunshot victim dies at Tacoma, WA hospital, homicide investigation launched

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle and died Thursday morning. Authorities are currently searching for the crime scene and have not yet determined at which hospital the victim passed away. Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Tacoma Police Department.



A homicide investigation has been launched in Tacoma after a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Tacoma Police Department said that at about 12:23 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital after being notified that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived in a personal vehicle. Officers were notified that the patient had died a short time later.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate the incident as a homicide.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at which local hospital the patient died, and officers are actively searching for a crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department to assist in the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Chilling 911 calls reveal frantic Bite of Seattle shooting moments

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80

Spokane wildfire rebuilding costs expected to top $1B, setting WA record

Kittitas County family buys fire truck to protect business from wildfire

Community supports WA family who says $50k NES collection was stolen

This Seattle restaurant was listed as one of 19 best new spots in US

Cal Raleigh hits three home runs as Seattle Mariners beat Phillies 9-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .