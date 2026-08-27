Gunshot victim dies at Tacoma, WA hospital, homicide investigation launched
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation has been launched in Tacoma after a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died Thursday morning.
What we know:
The Tacoma Police Department said that at about 12:23 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital after being notified that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived in a personal vehicle. Officers were notified that the patient had died a short time later.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate the incident as a homicide.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at which local hospital the patient died, and officers are actively searching for a crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department to assist in the active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Tacoma Police Department.
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