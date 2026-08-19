Seattle Mariners rebound with 7-5 win over Brewers

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The Brief Dominic Canzone, Josh Naylor and Taylor Ward each drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners bounced back from an embarrassing loss by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Wednesday night. The Mariners were coming off a 22-0 defeat by major league-best Milwaukee that matched the largest shutout in baseball's modern era. Seattle never trailed in this one, scoring seven runs off Dustin May (6-8) in the first two innings. Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (10-7) struck out five and allowed three runs in five innings. He left after walking the first two batters in the sixth. Andrés Muñoz worked a perfect ninth for his 23rd save in 30 opportunities.



Dominic Canzone, Josh Naylor and Taylor Ward each drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners bounced back from an embarrassing loss by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Wednesday night.

The Mariners were coming off a 22-0 defeat by major league-best Milwaukee that matched the largest shutout in baseball's modern era. Seattle never trailed in this one, scoring seven runs off Dustin May (6-8) in the first two innings.

Seattle improved to 4-4 in a nine-game trip that concludes Thursday.

Milwaukee's Joey Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the second inning and matched a career high with four RBIs.

May had allowed a total of two runs in his two previous starts since the Brewers acquired him from St. Louis at the trade deadline.

Brendan Donovan and Randy Arozarena singled to start the game before Calzone doubled them home. Ward drove in two more with a two-out single.

Julio Rodríguez had a sacrifice fly and Naylor added a two-run single in the second to make it 7-0. Naylor went 3 for 5.

Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (10-7) struck out five and allowed three runs in five innings. He left after walking the first two batters in the sixth.

Andrés Muñoz worked a perfect ninth for his 23rd save in 30 opportunities.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth but only scored on a sacrifice fly by Ortiz.

Jose A. Ferrer struck out Christian Yelich to strand two runners in the seventh. The Brewers had runners on the corners with nobody out in the eighth after Ortiz's RBI single cut Seattle's lead to 7-4, but Cooper Pratt grounded into a double play and Brice Turang grounded out.

Up next

George Kirby (8-9, 3.89 ERA) pitches for Seattle and Robert Gasser (3-5, 4.54) starts for Milwaukee as the series concludes on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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