Cole Young's home run, 4 RBI lead Seattle Mariners 10-5 over Astros
HOUSTON - Cole Young homered and tied a career high with four RBIs to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 10-5 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.
Emerson Hancock (7-7) allowed two runs and five hits in a career high-tying seven innings to help Seattle to its second win in three games following a six-game skid.
Brendan Donovan added three hits and drove in three runs on a night the Mariners had 15 hits.
The AL West-leading Astros were up 1-0 when Young, who had three hits, tied it with an RBI single with no outs in the second. The Mariners took a 3-1 lead with one out when Victor Robles tripled for a second straight game to drive in two. There were two outs in the inning when Donovan’s RBI single made it 4-1.
Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer for Houston and Isaac Paredes cut the lead to 7-4 on a two-run shot with two outs in the eighth.
Young pushed the lead to 10-4 with his three-run shot with no outs in the ninth.
Houston starter Hayden Wesneski (2-1) allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out six in four innings.
The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the first and took a 1-0 lead on Jose Altuve’s RBI single.
Vázquez’s solo homer with one out in the second after Seattle’s big inning to cut the lead to 4-2.
Donovan added an RBI on a single with two outs in the fourth that pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-2.
Paredes singled to start Houston’s third, but the Astros didn’t have another baserunner until Taylor Trammell walked with one out in the seventh. He moved to second on a groundout by Cam Smith, but was caught stealing to end the inning.
Rookie Brock Rodden drove in a run with a two-out double in the eighth and Donovan followed with an RBI single that made it 7-2.
Up next
Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA) opposes RHP Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68) in the series finale Sunday night.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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