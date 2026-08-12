Grisham homers twice, Yankees rally past struggling Seattle Mariners 10-5

The Brief The Yankees rallied from an early deficit to beat the Mariners 10-5, powered by two Trent Grisham home runs. Seattle led 5-3 in the fifth before New York tied the game and pulled ahead with a three-run seventh inning. The Mariners have lost six straight and 15 of their last 20, falling a season-worst nine games below .500.



Trent Grisham homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning as the New York Yankees erased an early deficit and pulled away for a 10-5 victory over the skidding Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Yankees rookie Spencer Jones had three RBIs in his second start batting third. He hit a two-run double in the third and a tying double in the fifth.

Grisham went deep off starter Bryce Miller in the fifth, when the Yankees evened it at 5 after trailing by three. After his double off reliever Gabe Speier (2-3) scored rookie George Lombard Jr. in New York's three-run seventh, Grisham added a two-run homer off Nick Davila in the eighth to finish with four RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Gabe Speier leaves during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Grisham had his ninth career multihomer game and fifth three-hit game this season. He also scored three times as the Yankees reached double digits in runs for the first time since July 9 at Tampa Bay and 11th time overall.

Ben Rice followed Grisham's tiebreaking double with a hard RBI single that skipped over shortstop Colt Emerson's glove. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-5 after the Mariners intentionally walked Heliot Ramos.

Ryan McMahon started New York's comeback with an RBI double in the second but was thrown out twice on the bases.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer and Julio Rodríguez connected for a solo shot off New York starter Will Warren in the first. Dominic Canzone homered in the third and Josh Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.

The Mariners (56-65) have lost six straight for the first time since May 2022, and 15 of 20 to fall a season-high nine games under .500.

Paul Blackburn (4-2) picked off Naylor at first base to end the seventh before the Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the seventh for the second consecutive night. Brent Headrick struck out the side in the eighth.

Warren allowed five runs and six hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander tied a career high by allowing three homers.

Miller permitted five runs and seven hits in six innings.

Up next

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (8-7, 3.42 ERA) opposes LHP Max Fried (4-3, 2.88) in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

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