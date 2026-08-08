Seattle Mariners announce 50 greatest players; Rick Rizzs to join Mariners Hall of Fame

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners celebrated the 50th year of the franchise by naming the 50 greatest players in team history in a pre-game ceremony at T-Mobile Park on Saturday night. They also surprised retiring play-by-play broadcaster Rick Rizzs with the news that he will become the 12th member of the Mariners' Hall of Fame next summer. The list included eight members of the 2026 Mariners; J.P. Crawford, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Andrés Muñoz, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Bryan Woo and recently traded starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Julio Cruz and Dave Henderson were named to the team posthumously, with 44 of their 48 living players named to the team able to attend the festivities.



The Seattle Mariners celebrated the 50th year of the franchise by naming the 50 greatest players in team history in a pre-game ceremony at T-Mobile Park on Saturday night.

They also surprised retiring play-by-play broadcaster Rick Rizzs with the news that he will become the 12th member of the Mariners' Hall of Fame next summer.

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The list included eight members of the 2026 Mariners: J.P. Crawford, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Andrés Muñoz, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Bryan Woo and recently traded starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Julio Cruz and Dave Henderson were named to the team posthumously, with 44 of their 48 living players named to the team able to attend the festivities.

The four players that did not attend were Robinson Canó, Freddy García, Kyle Seager, and Castillo, who is playing for the Chicago White Sox.

Rick Rizzs to be named to Mariners Hall of Fame

In addition to the celebration of the 50 greatest players, chairman John Stanton announced that broadcaster Rick Rizzs will be joining the Mariners' Hall of Fame as well.

Rizzs is retiring as the voice of the Mariners after 41 years as a broadcaster in the major leagues.

"For most of the past two decades, Rick has been the Voice of the Mariners, with his energy, iconic calls, and love for our team and this community shining through every call he makes, and every interaction he has with a player, fan, or listener," Stanton said. "We are celebrating our 50th season today, and the amazing Rick Rizzs has been behind the mic calling our games for 41 of those seasons. He’s always been a Hall of Fame broadcaster, and we look forward to making it official next season as he joins his longtime partner and friend Dave Niehaus as the only two non-uniformed members of the Mariners Hall of Fame."

Rizzs will join Alvin Davis (1997), Dave Niehaus (2000), Jay Buhner (2004), Edgar Martinez (2007), Randy Johnson (2012), Dan Wilson (2012), Ken Griffey Jr. (2013), Lou Piniella (2014), Jamie Moyer (2015), Ichiro Suzuki (2022) and Félix Hernández (2023) in the Hall of Fame.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 08: The Voice of the Seattle Mariners Rick Rizzs reacts to a standing ovation during the Seattle Mariners 50th Season Celebration at T-Mobile Park on August 08, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jack Compton / Getty Images)

The Mariners 50 Greatest Players

Biographies for the 50 players are below in alphabetical order by last name. Stats for active players are as of August 7, 2026. Italics indicate the player is an active Mariner. An # indicates player was named posthumously. An ^ indicates the player was unable to attend tonight’s ceremony:

Provided by the Seattle Mariners.

LEFT-HANDED STARTER – FLOYD BANNISTER (1979-82)

Floyd Bannister pitched for the Mariners for 4 seasons and made the 1982 AL All-Star team with Seattle, leading the American League with 209 strikeouts that season. The left-handed starter appeared in 118 games (117 starts) with the Mariners, going 40-50 with a 3.75 ERA (320 ER, 768.1 IP) with 564 strikeouts and 250 walks. Bannister attended Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington and was the first overall draft selection by the Houston Astros in the 1976 MLB Draft.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - JIM BEATTIE – (1980-86)

Jim Beattie pitched 7 seasons in a Mariners uniform, making 163 appearances (147 starts) and going 43-72 with a 4.14 ERA (435 ER, 944.2 IP), 369 walks, 563 strikeouts and 30 complete games. His 30 complete games are 4th-most in Mariners history, while his 944.2 IP rank 9th. "Zelmo" was acquired in November, 1979 from the Yankees in a trade that sent Ruppert Jones to the Bronx. Beattie served as the Mariners farm director from 1990-1995.

THIRD BASEMAN - ADRIAN BELTRE (2005-09)

Adrian Beltré manned the hot corner in Seattle for 5 seasons during his Hall of Fame career. During his Mariners tenure, his defensive wizardry was on display, earning back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2007 and 2008. He batted .266 with 172 doubles, 8 triples, 103 HR, 396 RBI, 49 stolen bases and a .759 OPS with Seattle. He remains the only player in T-Mobile Park history with an inside-the-park home run and is the last Mariners player to hit for the cycle on September 1, 2008 at Texas.

FIRST BASEMAN/LEFT FIELDER - BRUCE BOCHTE (1978-82)

Bruce Bochte played 5 seasons with the Mariners, batting .290 (697x2404) with 298 runs, 134 doubles, 13 triples, 58 home runs and 329 RBI, getting on base at a .370 clip and slugging .429 (.799 OPS). Bochte was the Mariners representative in the 1979 All-Star Game at the Kingdome, going 1-for-1 with an RBI single in the Midsummer Classic, the first Mariners player with a hit or an RBI in the All-Star Game. His .290 batting average is 8th-best in Mariners history.

SECOND BASEMAN - BRET BOONE (1992-93, 2001-05)

Bret Boone was drafted by Seattle in the 5th round of the 1990 MLB First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with Seattle in 1992. It wasn’t until he returned to the organization prior to the 2001 season that he left his mark on the Mariners organization. During the historic 116-win season in 2001, Boone finished 3rd in MVP voting after blasting 37 home runs and leading the AL with 141 RBI, also hitting .331 with a .950 OPS in 158 games. He finished his Mariners career batting .277 (863x3,119), 467 runs, 167 doubles, 16 triples, 143 HR, 535 RBI and 50 SB, getting on base at a .336 clip and slugging .478 (.814 OPS). He was a 2-time All-Star (2001 and 2003), a 2-time Silver Slugger (2001 and 2003) and a 3-time Gold Glove Award winner (2002-04) with Seattle.

LEFT FIELDER - PHIL BRADLEY (1983-87)

Phil Bradley spent the first 5 of his 8 Major League seasons with Seattle after being drafted by the Mariners in the 3rd round of the 1981 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Missouri, where he was also a standout quarterback. During his 5 seasons in Seattle from 1983-87, Bradley hit .301 (649x2,159) with 112 doubles, 26 triples, 52 home runs, 234 RBI and 107 stolen bases, getting on base at a .382 clip and slugging .449 for an .830 OPS in 607 games. Bradley had his best season in 1985 when he was named an American League All-Star and received Most Valuable Player votes, finishing 16th in balloting. Perhaps Bradley’s most memorable moment came during that ’85 season, when he hit the only walk-off grand slam while trailing by 3 runs in club history on April 13 vs. Minnesota.

RIGHT FIELDER - JAY BUHNER (1988-2001)

Jay Buhner, known by Mariners fans as "Bone" is one of the most beloved and important figures in Mariners history. Acquired by Seattle on July 21, 1988 in a trade that sent Ken Phelps to the New York Yankees, Bone spent the remaining 14 years of his career in a Mariners uniform, retiring after the record-setting 2001 season.

During his time in Seattle, Buhner hit .255 (1,255x4,922) with 789 runs, 231 doubles, 19 triples, 307 home runs and 951 RBI, getting on base at a .360 clip and slugging .497 for an .857 OPS in 1,440 games. Buhner was a 1997 All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner and received MVP votes 3 times, finishing 5th in 1995. He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2004. He was the first player to hit for the cycle in club history on June 23, 1993 vs. the A's. Buhner’s roles in Mariners commercials, as well as the iconic "Buhner Buzzcut" promotion, endeared himself to Mariners fans.

Jay remains in the top 10 all-time in Mariners history in games (5th), hits (5th), home runs (3rd), extra-base hits (4th), doubles (5th), RBI (3rd), walks (3rd), slugging percentage (5th) and runs (4th).

Since his retirement, Buhner has been a part of Mariners television broadcasts and remains closely associated with the organization.

CENTER FIELDER - MIKE CAMERON (2000-03)

Mike Cameron was a fan-favorite during his four seasons in Seattle for his incredible defense in centerfield and his infectious personality. Cameron was a part of the historic 2001 team that matched the 1906 Chicago Cubs MLB record of 116 wins. During his 4 seasons with the Mariners, he hit .256 (554x2,162) with 353 runs, 115 doubles, 19 triples, 87 home runs, 344 RBI, 106 stolen bases, a .350 OBP and slugging .448 for an .798 OPS. He was an All-Star in 2001 and won 2 Gold Gloves (2001 and 2003) during his time with the Mariners. On May 2, 2002 at the Chicago White Sox, he became the 11th player in MLB history and only Mariner to record 4 home runs in a game. He is the co-owner of the most RBI in a game by a Mariner (8 RBI, 8/19/01 vs. NYY).

On April 14, 2012, "Cammy" signed a 1-day contract to officially retire with the Mariners. He currently serves a Special Assistant in Player Development with Seattle.

SECOND BASEMAN - ROBINSON CANÓ (2014-18) ^

When Robinson Canó joined the Mariners as a free agent prior to the 2014 season, he had a reputation as the best second baseman in baseball. During his 5 seasons (2014-18) with Seattle, he lived up to that reputation. He twice finished top 10 in AL MVP voting (5th in 2014 and 8th in 2016). He was a 3-time All-Star (2014, 2016-17), including being named All-Star Game MVP in 2017, the third Mariners player to win the award joining Ken Griffey Jr. in 1992 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2007. During his time in Seattle, Canó hit .296 (821x2,776) with 389 runs, 159 doubles, 5 triples, 107 home runs and 411 RBI, getting on base at a .353 clip and slugging .472 for an .826 OPS in 704 games.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - LUIS CASTILLO (2022-26) ^

Luis Castilo was an anchor of the Mariners rotation after he headlined the Mariners 2022 trade deadline, coming to Seattle in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo helped end the postseason drought that season, and was electric in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series against the Blue Jays, when he tossed 7.1 scoreless innings. He was also a Postseason hero in 2025 ALDS Game 5, earning the win in relief in the series clinching victory over the Tigers.

In 5 seasons with the Mariners, "La Piedra" was 43-40 with a 3.69 ERA (294 ER, 718.0 IP), 198 walks, 719 strikeouts and a 1.178 WHIP in 126 games (123 starts). He was a 2023 All-Star, finishing 5th in Cy Young Award voting that season.

LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER - NORM CHARLTON (1993, 1995-97, 2001)

Norm Charlton was a key member of Lou Piniella’s bullpens during his 5 seasons (1993, 1995-97 and 2001) in Seattle. Norm appeared in 249 games, going 14-21 with 67 saves and a 4.03 ERA. He was a leader on the 1995, 1997 and 2001 Mariners Postseason teams, earning a win in Game 3 and a save in Game 4 of the 1995 ALDS. In 12 career Postseason games with the Mariners, "The Sherriff" was 2-0 with 2 saves and a 0.95 ERA (2 ER, 19 IP).

SHORTSTOP - J.P. CRAWFORD (2019-c)

J.P. Crawford is the longest-tenured active Mariners player and the franchise’s all-time leader in games played at shortstop (913). In 945 career games, J.P. is hitting .247 (862x3,489) with 478 runs, 175 doubles, 11 triples, 74 home runs, 356 RBI, 462 walks, a .340 OBP and slugging .367 for an .706 OPS. He was a 2020 Gold Glove award winner at shortstop. J.P. had a breakout 2023 season when he finished 16th in AL MVP voting after belting a career-high 19 home runs, leading the AL with 94 walks and recording a .818 OPS.

J.P. was acquired by the Mariners in December, 2018 from the Philadelphia Phillies. He signed a 5-year extension with the Mariners in April, 2022. He has been a part of 2 Mariners Postseason teams, where he supplied the game-tying hit in the Mariners epic 2022 Game 2 AL Wild Card series comeback over Toronto and scored the winning run of the thrilling 15-inning 2025 ALDS Game 5 victory over the Tigers.

J.P. ranks in the top-10 all-time in Mariners history in games played (10th), runs (10th), walks (7th) and Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement (9th, 22.6).

SECOND BASEMAN - JULIO CRUZ (1977-83) #

An original Mariner, Julio Cruz spent his first seven seasons (1977-1983) in Seattle. The switch-hitting second baseman ranks 2nd in Mariners history with 290 career stolen bases. "Cruzer" stole at least 40 bases in 5-consecutive seasons (1978-82). His 59 stolen bases in 1978 are the 2nd-most in a season in Mariners history. He fielded the last out of Gaylord Perry’s historic 300th win at the Kingdome on May 6, 1982. Following his playing career, he served as a Spanish language broadcaster for the Mariners before his passing in 2022.

DESIGNATED HITTER - NELSON CRUZ (2015-18)

Nelson Cruz was one of the most feared right-handed hitters in baseball during his four seasons in Seattle. He hit .284 (640x2,254) with 95 doubles, 3 triples, 163 home runs, 414 RBI and 246 walks, getting on base at a .362 clip and slugging .546 for an .908 OPS. He was a 3-time All-Star (2015, 2017 and 2018) and 2-time Silver Slugger Award Winner (2015 and 2017) with the Mariners, hitting at least 35 home runs and 95 RBI in each of his four seasons in Seattle. "Boomstick" led the American League with 119 RBI in 2017 and earned AL MVP votes in 3 seasons (6th in 2015, 15th in 2016 and 10th in 2017). He won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award in 2017 and was twice named the Mariners MVP by the Seattle Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in 2015 and 2017. He signed a 1-day contract to retire with the Mariners on March 28, 2024.

FIRST BASEMAN - ALVIN DAVIS (1984-91)

Alvin Davis was a breakout star in 1984 when he won American League Rookie of the Year. That season, "Mr. Mariner" hit .284 (161x567) with 80 runs, 34 doubles, 3 triples, 27 home runs, 116 RBI, a .391 OBP and slugging. 497 for an .888 OPS. His 47-game on-base streak to begin his MLB career still stands as an MLB record to begin a player’s career. Davis played 8 of his 9 Major League seasons in Seattle, batting .281 (1,163x4,136) with 563 runs, 212 doubles, 10 triples, 160 home runs and 667 RBI, getting on-base at a .381 clip and slugging .453 (.834 OPS). He was a 1984 All-Star and a 3-time Seattle Chapter BBWAA MVP (1984, 1988-89). Alvin has worked in Player Development with the Mariners since 2012.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - FREDDY GARCÍA (1999-2004) ^

Freddy García was one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League during his 6 seasons Seattle (1999-2004). He finished runner-up in 1999 Rookie of the Year voting and was a 2-time All-Star (2001-02). He led the American League in both ERA (3.05) and innings pitched (238.2) in 2001, finishing 3rd in AL Cy Young voting. In 170 games (169 starts) with the Mariners, García went 76-50 with 9 complete games (4 shutouts), a 3.89 ERA (474 ER, 1,096.1 IP) and 819 strikeouts. García was a key piece of the trade that sent Randy Johnson to the Houston Astros in the 1998 season.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - LOGAN GILBERT (2021-c)

Logan Gilbert has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League since making his MLB debut during the 2021 season. In 169 career starts with the Mariners, he is 55-43 with 2 complete games (1 shutout), a 3.56 ERA (385 ER, 974.2 IP), 213 walks, 1,029 strikeouts and a 1.050 WHIP. He was a 2024 All-Star, finishing 6th in AL Cy Young Award voting that season. He has twice won the Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners Most Valuable Pitcher in both 2022 and 2024.

Gilbert, who is nicknamed "Walter", is one of only 5 pitchers in Mariners history to reach the 1,000 strikeout threshold with the club and only the second right-handed pitcher to do so. He is joined by Félix Hernández (2,524), Randy Johnson (2,162), Jamie Moyer (1,239) and Mark Langston (1,078). He also ranks among the all-time franchise leaders in ERA (6th), WHIP (2nd), strikeout-per-9-innings (3rd, 9.50), innings pitched (8th) and starts (T-6th). Gilbert was selected by the Mariners in the 1st round (14th overall) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Stetson University (FL).

CENTER FIELDER - KEN GRIFFEY JR. (1989-99, 2009-10)

Not only was Ken Griffey Jr. one of the most popular athletes of the 1990’s, he is one of the greatest baseball players in MLB history. "The Kid" was the 1997 American League Most Valuable Player. He made 11-consecutive All-Star games (10 with Seattle and 13 total in his career) and won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards (1990-99). Junior was a 7-time Silver Slugger and 3-time Home Run Derby champion (1994, 1998 and 1999). He was the 1992 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player. He led the American League in home runs 4 times (1994, 1997-99) and led MLB in RBI with 147 in 1997. He finished his career with 630 home runs, 7th-most in MLB history.

Junior has his own signature shoe, The Swingman. He starred in the movie "Little Big League" (1994) and an episode of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". He had his own video game, "Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball (1994)" and "Ken Griffey Jr.’s slugfest (1999)".

He remains among the leaders in Mariners history in games (3rd, 1,685), hits (3rd, 1,843), home runs (1st, 417), extra-base hits (2nd, 788), average (7th, .292), doubles (2nd, 341), RBI (2nd, 1,216), walks (2nd, 819), slugging percentage (2nd, .553), runs (3rd, 1,113), triples (3rd, 30), total bases (2nd, 3,495) and stolen bases (4th, 167). Along with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., they became the first father-son duo to play in MLB at the same time, bat in the same lineup and hit back-to-back home runs.

Griffey was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2013. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, earning 99.3% of the vote, at the time the highest percentage ever. His #24 was retired by the Mariners on August 6, 2016, the first number to be retired by Seattle. He joined the Mariners ownership group in 2021, the first former player to do so. He is an avid photographer, shooting MLB, NFL, PGA Golf and other major sporting events.

CENTER FIELDER - FRANKLIN GUTIERREZ – (2009-13, ’15-16)

Franklin Gutierrez played 7 seasons with the Mariners, batting .257 (557x2,169) with 268 runs, 99 doubles, 5 triples, 74 home runs, 268 RBI and 61 stolen bases, getting on base at a .312 clip and slugging .409 for an .721 OPS in 635 games. Guti, nicknamed "Death to Flying Things" was one of the best defensive center fielders from 2009-2012, earning the AL Gold Glove award in 2010. Guti remains in the organization, working in player development.

RIGHT FIELDER - MITCH HANIGER (2017-22, ’24)

Mitch Haniger played 6 seasons in a Mariners uniform, earning an All-Star nod during the 2018 season. He belted a career-high 39 home runs during the 2021 season, helping the Mariners to 90 wins that season. He finished his Mariners career batting .254 (619x2,435) with 377 runs, 119 doubles, 9 triples, 119 home runs and 350 RBI, getting on base at a .329 clip and slugging .457 (.786 OPS). He is tied for the most walk-off plate appearances in Mariners history with 8, along with J.P. Crawford.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - ERIK HANSON (1988-93)

Erik Hanson pitched 6 seasons with the Mariners, going 56-54 with 21 complete games (3 ShO), a 3.69 ERA (397 ER, 967.1 IP), 285 walks, 740 strikeouts and a 1.276 WHIP. Hanson and his outstanding curveball was named the Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners Most Valuable Pitcher in 1990. Hanson was a 2nd round selection in the 1986 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Mariners out of Wake Forest University (North Carolina). Hanson was traded to the Cincinnati Reds along with Bret Boone prior to the 1994 season in exchange for Mariners Hall of Famer Dan Wilson and RHP Bobby Ayala.

CENTER FIELDER - DAVE HENDERSON (1981-86) #

Dave Henderson was the first ever MLB Draft selection by Seattle, selected in the 1st round (26th overall) of the 1977 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Dos Palos High School (California). Henderson played 6 seasons with the Mariners, batting .257 (545x2,123), 114 doubles, 12 triples, 79 home runs, 271 RBI, a .317 OBP and slugging .433 for an .750 OPS.

"Hendu" was active in the Seattle community, helping co-found Toys for Kids charity along with Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs. Toys for Kids created the Hendu Scholarship, a $5,000 college scholarship to Washington State residents, in his honor.

Following Henderson’s playing career, he was involved in Mariners broadcasts, serving as a color analyst. Henderson passed away in December, 2015.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - FÉLIX HERNÁNDEZ – (2005-19)

Félix Hernández, aptly nicknamed "King Félix", dominated hitters during his 15-year Major League career, all with Seattle. King Félix went 169-136 with 25 complete games (11 shutouts), a 3.42 ERA (1,037 ER, 2,729.2 IP), 805 walks and 2,524 strikeouts in 419 games (418 starts). The face of the Mariners franchise for more than a decade, Félix ranks among the all-time leaders in wins (1st), starts (1st), strikeouts (1st), ERA (T-1st), innings (1st), shutouts (2nd), complete games (6th) and Opening Day starts (11).

Félix made his MLB debut at 19 years, 118 days, one of four teenagers since 1995 to pitch in a Major League game. He is one of just 5 pitchers with 2,500+ strikeouts and 2,500+ innings pitched with a single franchise. He was the 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, a runner-up twice (2009 and 2014) and finished Top 10 in 3 other seasons (4th in 2012, 8th in 2013 and 7th in 2015). He was a 6-time All-Star (2009, 2011-15), including starting the 2014 All-Star Game. He led MLB in ERA in 2010 and led the AL in ERA twice (2010 and 2014).

On August 15, 2012, he threw the 1st Perfect Game in Mariners History (23rd in MLB history).

Félix had a 4 strikeout inning (June 3, 2010) and an Immaculate Inning (June 17, 2008). He was the Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners Most Valuable Pitcher 7 times (2008-12, ’14-15). He hit a grand slam (June 23, 2008 at NYM off 2-time Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana), the only pitcher in Mariners history to hit a home run. He owns the Major League record with 16 consecutive starts of at least 7.0 IP and 2-or-fewer earned runs (May 18-August 11, 2014). He made 10-consecutive Opening Day starts for the Mariners (2009-18), tied for the 3rd-most consecutive for one team all-time.

King Félix was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August, 2023. He has appeared on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot twice: 2025 (20.6%) and 2026 (46.1%). His jump of 25.56% from 2025 to 2026 is the largest increase in Hall of Fame voting since 1967.

LEFT FIELDER - RAUL IBAÑEZ (1996-2000, ’04-08, ’13)

Raul Ibañez played 11 seasons with the Mariners across 3 stints, batting .279 (1,077x3,861), 540 runs, 216 doubles, 20 triples, 156 home runs and 612 RBI, getting on base at a .341 clip and slugging .466 for an .808 OPS. He ranks among the leaders in games played (9th), hits (7th), home runs (9th), extra-base hits (7th), doubles (6th), RBI (7th), walks (10th), slugging percentage (T-9th), runs (9th) and triples (7th).

Ibañez appeared in all 162 games twice (2005 and 2008). He was a 2-time Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners MVP (2006 and 2008) and Unsung Hero (2013). He won the Fred Hutch Award in 2013. He owns the most hits in a game in Mariners history (6, September 22, 2004 at LAA).

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - HISASHI IWAKUMA (2012-17)

Hisashi Iwakuma pitched six seasons in a Mariners uniform. A 2013 All-Star, he finished 3rd in American League Cy Young award voting that season. He made 150 appearances (136 starts) going 63-39 with 1 complete game (1 shutout), 2 saves, a 3.42 ERA (336 ER, 883.2 IP), 185 walks and 714 strikeouts. His 3.42 ERA is tied for the franchise record along with James Paxton, Félix Hernández and Randy Johnson. On August 12, 2015, Iwakuma tossed the 5th no-hitter in Mariners history against the Baltimore Orioles.

RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER - MIKE JACKSON (1988-91, 1996)

Mike Jackson was one of the most reliable relief arms in Mariners history. In 5 seasons with the Mariners, "Thriller" went 23-26 with 34 saves, a 3.38 ERA (164 ER, 436.2 IP) and 383 strikeouts in 335 appearances. Jackson led Mariners in appearances in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1996.

LEFT-HANDED STARTER - RANDY JOHNSON (1989-98)

Randy Johnson is arguably the greatest left-handed pitcher in MLB history. He was a 10-time All-Star, including 5 with Seattle. He won 5 Cy Young Awards, including the first in Mariners history in 1995. He was the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw a no-hitter on June 2, 1990. Johnson’s 4,875 strikeouts trail only Nolan Ryan (5,714 SO) in MLB history.

The Big Unit was a 2015 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. He is the most recent player to have his uniform number retired by the Mariners, joining Ichiro Suzuki in having his #51 immortalized by the club. He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012.

Johnson pitched 10 seasons for the Mariners after being acquired in the trade that sent Mark Langston to the Montreal Expos. He went 130-74 with 51 complete games (19 shutouts), 2 saves, a 3.42 ERA (698 ER, 1,838.1 IP) and 2,162 strikeouts. He ranks among the franchise leaders in wins (3rd), shutouts (1st), starts (3rd), strikeouts (2nd), ERA (T-1st), complete games (2nd) and innings (3rd). A Postseason hero, he was the winning pitcher in the series-clinching Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division series, entering the game in relief on only a day of rest. He threw a complete game in the 1-game tiebreaker against the California Angels on October 2, 1995, clinching the Mariners first Postseason berth in club history.

Since his retirement, Johnson has published several photography books.

CENTER FIELDER - RUPPERT JONES (1977-79)

Ruppert Jones was an original Mariner, and the first All-Star in Mariners history in 1977. Jones was often serenaded by Kingdome fans with "Ruuuuupe" chants. The first pick in the 1977 expansion draft, Jones played 3 seasons with the Mariners, batting .257 (434x1,691) with 242 runs, 79 doubles, 20 triples, 51 home runs, 200 RBI and 68 stolen bases, getting on base at a .333 clip and slugging .418 for an .750 OPS. He was traded after the 1979 season to the Yankees in a trade that netted the Mariners RHP Jim Beattie.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - GEORGE KIRBY (2022-c)

George Kirby and his trademark control have been a constant presence of Mariners baseball since he made his debut in 2022. Kirby was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Elon University (Elon, NC). In his first 5 seasons with the Mariners, Kirby is 53-43 with a 3.61 ERA (307 ER, 764.2 IP), 119 walks, 731 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP in 133 starts. He was a 2023 All-Star at T-Mobile Park where he pitched in front of his home fans. He recorded the save in the clinching Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series at Toronto. Kirby’s 6.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the highest in Major League history among players with at least 700.0 IP.

LEFT-HANDED STARTER - MARK LANGSTON (1984-89)

Mark Langston burst onto the scene during the 1984 season, finishing runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting to his teammate, Mr. Mariner Alvin Davis. Langston established a Mariners rookie record that season in strikeouts (204) and earned The Sporting News Rookie Pitcher of the Year honors for his efforts. He pitched 6 seasons in a Mariners uniform, going 74-67 with 41 complete games (9 shutouts), a 4.01 ERA (533 ER, 1,197.2 IP), 575 walks and 1,078 strikeouts. He was a 1987 All-Star, finishing 5th in Cy Young Award voting that season. He won back-to-back Gold Glove awards (1987-88) and led the American League in strikeouts three times (1984, 1986 and 1987). He still ranks among the all-time leaders in franchise history in starts (5th), complete games (3rd), shutouts (3rd), innings pitched (5th) and strikeouts (4th). He was dealt to the Montreal Expos in 1989 in the trade that sent Randy Johnson to Seattle.

DESIGNATED HITTER - EDGAR MARTINEZ (1987-2004)

Edgar Martinez is the best right-handed hitter in Mariners history. He was a 7-time All-Star (1992, 1995-97, 2000-01 and 2003), a 5-time Silver Slugger (1992, 1995, 1997, 2001 and 2003), a 2-time batting champion (.343 in 1992 and .356 in 1995) and the 2004 Roberto Clemente Award recipient. He received MVP votes in 5 seasons, finishing top-10 twice: 3rd in 1995 and 6th in 2000. He is 1 of 26 players in MLB history with at least a .300 career average, .400 career on-base percentage and .500 career slugging percentage.

He played his entire 18-year Major League career in Seattle, batting .312 (2,247x7,213) with 1,219 runs, 514 doubles, 15 triples, 309 home runs and 1,261 RBI, getting on base at a .418 clip and slugging .515 for an .933 OPS. He ranks among the all-time franchise leaders in average (2nd), OBP (1st), slugging (5th), OPS (2nd), games (1st), runs (1st), hits (2nd), total bases (1st, 3,718), doubles (1st), home runs (2nd), RBI (1st) and walks (1st, 1,283).

His 1995 Postseason heroics are replayed to this day. He hit 2 home runs and recorded 7 RBI in Game 4 of the ALDS before recording the most famous hit in franchise history in Game 5 – "The Double", a 11th-inning walk-off double to clinch the ALDS over the Yankees and send the Mariners to the ALCS.

"Papi" was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2007 and had his #11 retired by the club in 2017. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019, in his 10th and final year on the ballot. The Designated Hitter of the Year Award was renamed the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter of the Year Award in his honor when he retired after the 2004 season.

Since his retirement, he has served in various roles in the Mariners organization including Hitting Coach (2015-18 and Aug. 23-Sept. 29, 2024), Organizational Hitting Advisor (2019-2024) and his current role as Senior Director of Hitting Strategy (2025-c).

INFIELDER/OUTFIELDER - MARK McLEMORE (2000-03)

Mark McLemore played 4 seasons in a Mariners uniform, appearing in 466 games, batting .259 (398x1,536) with 238 runs, 71 doubles, 14 triples, 17 home runs, 181 RBI and 92 stolen bases, getting on base at a .360 clip with an .717 OPS. A versatile player, he appeared defensively at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.

He was a key member of the historic 116-win 2001 club, earning the Seattle Chapter BBWAA "Unsung Hero" Award. McLemore and teammate Mike Cameron hoisted the American Flag after the Mariners clinched the AL West title, 8 days after the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks. That iconic moment will be immortalized with a statue in the center field plaza of T-Mobile Park on September 3, 2026.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - MIKE MOORE (1982-88)

Mike Moore was selected 1st overall by the Mariners in the 1981 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Moore pitched 7 seasons with the Mariners, going 66-96 with a 4.38 ERA, 56 complete games (9 shutouts), 2 saves and 937 strikeouts. He was a workhorse, and his 56 complete games are the most in franchise history. Moore’s 266.0 IP in 1986 are the most ever by a Mariners right-handed pitcher. He finished 10th in Cy Young voting after the 1985 season after going 17-10 with a 3.46 ERA.

LEFT-HANDED STARTER - JAMIE MOYER (1996-2006)

Jamie Moyer epitomized the "crafty lefty" moniker during his 11 seasons with the Mariners. In 324 games (323 starts), he went 145-87 with 20 complete games (6 shutouts), a 3.97 ERA (924 ER, 2,093.0) and 1,239 strikeouts. He was a 2003 All-Star and finished top 10 in Cy Young Award voting 3 times with Seattle (4th in 2001, 5th in 2003 and 6th in 1999). He is the only pitcher in Mariners history to win 20+ games in a season twice, 2001 (20 wins) and a franchise record 21 in 2003 at the age of 40.

Moyer was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015. He ranks among the all-time franchise leaders in wins (2nd), games (4th), starts (2nd), complete games (10th), shutouts (T-6th), innings pitched (2nd) and strikeouts (3rd).

Moyer was extremely active in the Seattle community, supporting families and children in times of profound distress. In 2003, Moyer was awarded the Roberto Clemente and Fred Hutch Awards.

RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER - ANDRÉS MUÑOZ (2021-c)

Andrés Muñoz is one of the most dominant closers that has worn a Mariners uniform. In 285 career appearances, he is 18-27 with 97 saves, a 2.53 ERA (78 ER, 278.0 IP), 110 walks, 389 strikeouts and a 1.058 WHIP. He is a 2-time All-Star (2024 and 2025).

Muñoz’s 97 saves rank 5th all-time, trailing Kazuhiro Sasaki (129), Edwin Díaz (109), J.J. Putz (101) and Mike Schooler (98). Among pitchers who have thrown 250.0 innings with the Mariners, his 2.53 ERA is the lowest in franchise history. Muñoz was acquired by the Mariners along with INF Ty France from the San Diego Padres at the 2020 trade deadline. Muñoz’s cat, Matilda, is a fan favorite.

FIRST BASEMAN - JOHN OLERUD (2000-04)

John Olerud played 5 seasons with the Mariners. The smooth-swinging first baseman hit .285 (709x2,490) with 353 runs, 164 doubles, 2 triples, 72 home runs and 418 walks, getting on base at a .388 clip and slugging .439 for an .827 OPS in 702 games. He won 3 Gold Gloves with Seattle (2000, 2002 and 2003) and was a 2001 All-Star. On June 16, 2001 at San Diego, Olerud recorded the 3rd cycle in Mariners history.

Olerud, who was born in Seattle, was a two-way star at Washington State University. As a sophomore, he batted .464 with 23 home runs and posted a perfect 15-0 record on the mound with a 2.49 ERA. His 58.1 Wins Above Replacement (Baseball-Reference) are the 3rd-most by a player born in Washington State, trailing only Hall of Famers Ron Santo (70.5) and Ryne Sandberg (68.0).

LEFT-HANDED STARTER - JAMES PAXTON (2013-18, ’21)

James Paxton had an 11-year Major League career including 7 seasons with the Mariners. Paxton made 103 starts with the Mariners, going 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA (222 ER, 583.2 IP) 169 walks, 619 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP. He is the co-owner of the lowest ERA in franchise history at 3.42. He was named the Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners Most Valuable Pitcher in 2017. "Big Maple" threw the 6th no-hitter in Mariners history on May 8, 2018, against Toronto in Rogers Centre, the first Canadian-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Canada.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - Joel Piñeiro (2000-06)

Joel Piñeiro had a 12-year Major League career, including pitching 7 seasons with Seattle (2000-2006). He went 58-55 with 9 complete games, 3 shutouts, a 4.48 ERA (496 ER, 996.0 IP), 327 walks and 658 strikeouts in 185 games (48 starts) with the Mariners. He was a part of the historic 2001 Mariners team that matched an MLB record of 116 wins. Piñeiro was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and was selected by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 1997 Major League First-Year Player Draft.

RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER - J.J. PUTZ (2003-08)

J.J. Putz was one of the most dominating closers in Mariners history. Putz (and his memorable ‘Soul Patch’ facial hair style) pitched 6 years with the Mariners, going 22-15 with 101 saves a 3.07 ERA (110 ER, 323.0 IP), 104 walks and 337 strikeouts in 308 games. He had a breakout 2007 season where he was named an All-Star and finished 13th in AL MVP voting after going 6-1 with a 1.38 ERA, 40 saves, 13 walks and 82 strikeouts.

J.J. owns the Mariners single-season ERA record among relievers (1.38 in 2007) and the 3rd-most saves in Mariners history, trailing only Kazuhiro Sasaki (129 SV) and Edwin Díaz (109 SV). Putz was traded to the New York Mets in a 3-team trade that netted the Mariners Franklin Guttierez from Cleveland and Jason Vargas from the Mets.

CATCHER - CAL RALEIGH (2021-c)

Cal Raleigh has authored some of the most famous home runs in Mariners history since he made his debut in 2021. From his postseason drought-ending home run in 2022 to his 60 home runs in 2025 and several Postseason homers, Cal has made a habit of coming through in the clutch.

"Big Dumper" has appeared in 706 games with the Mariners, batting .218 (538x2,468) with 339 runs, 103 doubles, 2 triples, 165 home runs, 419 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .308 OBP and slugging .462 for an .770 OPS. He earned the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove award in 2024. Cal already ranks 7th in Mariners history in home runs.

Cal’s magical 2025 season was not only the best by a catcher in MLB history, but one of the greatest power-hitting seasons of all time. Cal belted 60 home runs in 2025, becoming the 7th player (done 10 times) to hit 60+ home runs in a season. He set the all-time single-season home run record for a catcher, for a switch-hitter and for a Mariner. He was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger award winner and joined Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners players to win the Home Run Derby. He finished runner-up in AL MVP voting, narrowly losing out to Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Cal has also excelled in the Postseason, batting .279 (19x68) with 3 doubles, 6 home runs, 12 RBI and an .960 OPS in 17 career Postseason games. Cal was selected by the Mariners in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University.

SECOND BASEMAN - HAROLD REYNOLDS (1983-92)

Harold Reynolds was one of the slickest infielder defenders to wear a Mariners uniform. Reynolds played 10 seasons with the Mariners, earning 3 Gold Glove awards and 2 All-Star appearances. He hit .260 (1,063x4,090) with 200 doubles, 48 triples, 17 home runs, 295 RBI and 228 stolen bases with Seattle. He led the American League in stolen bases in 1987, the only player besides Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson to led the AL in stolen bases in the 80’s. Reynolds was a leader in the community, winning the 1991 Roberto Clemente Award.

LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER - ARTHUR RHODES (2000-03, ’08)

Arthur Rhodes pitched 5 seasons in a Mariners uniform, going 28-16 with a 3.05 ERA (96 ER, 283.0 IP) and 315 strikeouts in 312 appearances. His 312 games pitched with Seattle rank 5th-most in Mariners history. During the historic 116-win season in 2001, Rhodes went 8-0 with a 1.72 ERA.

SHORTSTOP - ALEX RODRIGUEZ (1994-2000)

Alex Rodriguez played 7 seasons with the Mariners, debuting in 1994 at 18-years old, the only 18-year-old position player to appear in a game with the Mariners. He hit .309 (966x3,126) with 194 doubles, 13 triples, 189 home runs, 595 RBI, 133 stolen bases, .374 OBP and slugging .561 for an .934 OPS in 790 games. He was a 4-time All-Star, a 4-time Silver Slugger and led MLB in batting average in 1996. He hit 42 home runs and recorded 46 stolen bases in 1998, 1 of 6 players in MLB history to record a 40-40 season. He hit for a cycle on June 5, 1997 at Detroit. He led MLB with 54 doubles in 1996 en route to finishing runner-up in American League Most Valuable Player voting.

CENTER FIELDER - JULIO RODRÍGUEZ (2022-c)

Julio Rodríguez made his MLB debut in 2022 at the age of 21 and quickly became one of the stars of the sport, winning American League Rookie of the Year as well as being named an All-Star and Silver Slugger. He has continued to produce at historic levels, earning 2 Silver Slugger awards (2022 and 2023), being named to 3 All-Star teams (2022, 2023 and 2025) and finishing top-10 in AL MVP voting 3 times (7th in 2022, 4th in 2023 and 6th in 2025). He participated in the 2022 and 2023 Home Run Derbies, finishing runner-up in 2022 and setting a single-round record of 41 home runs in front of his home fans in 2023.

Overall, he is batting .272 (762x2,799) with 126 doubles, 9 triples, 130 home runs, 392 RBI, 131 stolen bases, a .330 OBP and slugging .463 for an .793 OPS in 696 career games. Julio is the only player in Mariners history with multiple 30+ home run, 30+ stolen base seasons (2023 and 2025). He is one of two players in MLB history to record 125+ doubles, 125+ home runs and 125+ stolen bases over his first 5 career seasons, joining Bobby Bonds.

J-Rod has helped lead the Mariners to two Postseason appearances (2022 and 2025) and has excelled in October, holding an .804 OPS with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 11 RBI in 17 career Postseason games. Julio signed with the Mariners as an international free agent in July, 2017.

RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER - KAZUHIRO SASAKI (2000-03)

Kazuhiro Sasaki joined the Mariners in 2000 and immediately was one of the most dominant closers in MLB during his 4 seasons, all with Seattle. He held a 3.14 ERA with 242 strikeouts and 129 saves. "Kaz" was a 2-time All-Star (2001 and 2002) and was the 2000 American League Rookie of the Year. His 129 saves are the most in Mariners history. During the historic 116-win season in 2001, Sasaki registered a then club record 45 saves.

THIRD BASEMAN - KYLE SEAGER (2011-21) ^

Kyle Seager played his entire 11-year Major League career with the Mariners, batting .251 (1,395x5,561) with 705 runs, 309 doubles, 14 triples, 242 home runs, 807 RBI, 55 stolen bases, a .321 OBP and slugging .442 for an .763 OPS in 1,480 games. He finished his career in the top 5 in Mariners history in nearly every offensive category, including games (4th), hits (4th), home runs (4th), doubles (3rd) and RBI (4th).

Seager was selected by the Mariners in the 3rd round of the 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina. He made his MLB debut in 2011, and was a steady presence in the Mariners lineup, recording nine 20+ homer seasons, tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in franchise history. He was an All-Star and Gold Glove award winner in 2014.

RIGHT FIELDER - ICHIRO SUZUKI (2001-12, ’18-19)

Ichiro Suzuki joined the Mariners prior to the 2001 season, when he took the baseball world by storm. He was named Rookie of the Year and American League Most Valuable Player in 2001, the start of one of the most iconic MLB careers of all time. He began his career by making 10-consecutive All-Star teams (2001-10), winning 10-consecutive Gold Glove (2001-10) awards and recording an MLB record 10-consecutive 200+ hit seasons (2001-10). He was a 3-time Silver Slugger (2001, 2007 and 2009) a 2-time American League batting champion (2001 and 2004), the 2007 All-Star Game MVP and set the single-season hits record with 262 in 2004, breaking George Sisler’s record of 257 set in 1920. He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025, earning 99.7% of the vote (393-of-394). His iconic #51 was retired by the Mariners in August, 2025.

Ichiro is a member of the 3,000 hit club, recording 3,089 MLB hits. He also recorded 1,278 hits in Japan’s NPB, a combined total of 4,367 hits, the most in baseball history.

During his 14 seasons with the Mariners, Ichiro hit .321 (2,542x7,907) with 1,181 runs, 295 doubles, 79 triples, 99 home runs, 633 RBI, 438 stolen bases, a .365 OBP and slugging .416 for an .781 OPS in 1,861 games. He finished his career as the Mariners all-time leader in batting average, hits, triples and stolen bases. He currently serves as the Special Assistant to the Chairman with the Mariners, where he continues to work with the Major League players and staff.

CATCHER - DAVE VALLE (1984-93)

Dave Valle was a reliable backstop during his 10 seasons in Seattle. He appeared in 846 games with the Mariners, batting .235 (588x2,502) with 279 runs, 104 doubles, 10 triples, 72 home runs, 318 RBI, a .311 OBP and slugging .371 (.682 OPS). Valle, a 2nd round pick in the 1978 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Holy Cross High School (Flushing, NY) had his best season in 1993, where he led AL catchers in with 57 caught stealing, while also producing with the bat, setting career highs in batting average (.258), home runs (13), doubles (19), RBI (63) and games played (135). Since his retirement, he has served as a television analyst on Mariners broadcasts, as well as a studio analyst for MLB Network.

CATCHER - DAN WILSON (1994-2005)

Dan Wilson was a leader on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community during his 12 years as a player with the Mariners. "Dan the Man" played in 1,251 games, batting .262 (1,071x4,085) with 433 runs, 207 doubles, 13 triples, 88 home runs and 508 RBI. He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in several offensive categories including games played (6th), hits (8th), doubles (8th) and RBI (10th). He was a 1996 All-Star and the starting catcher on the first 4 Mariners teams to make the Postseason (1995, 1997, 2000 and 2001). Dan was acquired by Seattle along with Bobby Ayala in exchange for Bret Boone and Erik Hanson prior to the 1994 season.

Following his retirement in 2005, Dan was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012 alongside his longtime battery mate Randy Johnson. He was a television analyst on Mariners broadcasts from 2011-2024 and worked in the Mariners Player Development system from 2014 until he became Mariners manager on August 22, 2024. He led the Mariners to their fourth American League West title in 2025, reaching Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

RIGHT-HANDED STARTER - BRYAN WOO (2023-c)

Bryan Woo and his smooth delivery have dominated hitters since his debut in 2023. Woo, a 6th round pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Cal Poly University (San Luis Obispo, CA), is 36-23 with a 3.48 ERA (202 ER, 523.0 IP), 107 walks, 519 strikeouts and a 1.013 WHIP in 92 career starts. He was a 2025 All-Star and finished 5th in American League Cy Young Award voting that season, as well as taking home Seattle Chapter BBWAA Mariners Most Valuable Pitcher.

Notable snubs

A few notable players not to make the team: shortstop Omar Vizquel, catcher Mike Zunino, shortstop Carlos Guillen and first baseman Tino Martinez on the position side, and Jeff Nelson, Marco Gonzales, Scott Bankhead, Jarrod Washburn and Edwin Diaz from the pitchers.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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