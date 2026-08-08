Two Josh Naylor home runs not enough as Seattle Mariners lose 3-2 to Rays

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The Brief Richie Palacios hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, Victor Mesa Jr. homered and the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen held on for a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Josh Naylor hit two solo homers for Seattle, which were his first since June 12. He hit one off Cam Booser in the second, and another in the seventh off Garrett Cleavinger. Seattle manager Dan Wilson was ejected for the second time over the past four games. Julio Rodríguez was not granted a challenge after a strike three call by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez because Rodríguez took too long. The following inning, Jonathan Aranda also challenged and it was granted.



Richie Palacios hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, Victor Mesa Jr. homered and the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen held on for a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Griffin Jax was set to start for the Rays, but was removed hours before first pitch because of discomfort in his right elbow. Tampa Bay used seven arms out of the bullpen, with Casey Legumina getting the start.

The AL East leading Rays (70-46) have won six of seven and are the first AL team to reach 70 wins. The Mariners have dropped four of their last five and trail the final AL wild-card spot by 3 1/2 games.

Steven Matz (5-4) pitched two innings for the victory. Bryan Baker closed out the ninth for his AL-leading 34th save.

Josh Naylor hit two solo homers for Seattle, which were his first since June 12. He hit one off Cam Booser in the second, and another in the seventh off Garrett Cleavinger.

Palacios hit the two-out, two-run single in the sixth off Michael Rucker (0-2) to put the Rays up 3-1.

Mesa tied it at 1 with a 412-foot homer into right field in the fourth.

George Kirby allowed one run on four hits, but exited after five innings with 99 pitches.

Seattle manager Dan Wilson was ejected for the second time over the past four games. Julio Rodríguez was not granted a challenge after a strike three call by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez because Rodríguez took too long. The following inning, Jonathan Aranda also challenged and it was granted. Boos from the Seattle crowd continued into the next frames.

Up next

Rays LHP Ian Seymour (8-3, 4.27 ERA) was set to face Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (6-6, 3.33) on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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