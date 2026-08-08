Two Arrested After High-Speed Spanaway Pursuit Ends in Crash

The Brief 2 people were arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit through Spanaway ended in a crash. Dashcam footage captured the vehicle speeding down 224th Street East, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph. Detective Joshua Mills warned of the extreme hazards associated with high-speed pursuits, particularly under dark conditions.



Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit through Spanaway ended in a crash.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. on August 7 when a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at more than 80 mph with its headlights turned off.

Pursuit reaches speeds over 100 mph

Dashcam footage captured the vehicle speeding down 224th Street East, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph—more than double the posted speed limit.

When the vehicle failed to pull over during an attempted traffic stop, deputies deployed stop sticks to slow the car down before executing a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver.

The vehicle struck a light pole, causing the pole to collapse onto a fence and an unoccupied parked car.

Firearms Recovered and Suspects Arrested

The driver attempted to run from the scene, but surrendered to law enforcement shortly after.

Deputies searched the vehicle following the crash and recovered a firearm inside.

Authorities arrested the 18-year-old driver for eluding police and unlawful possession of a firearm, while a 22-year-old passenger was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Law Enforcement Warns Against Fleeing

Detective Joshua Mills warned of the extreme hazards associated with high-speed pursuits, particularly under dark conditions.

"Running from the police isn't a game," Mills said. "It's a very dangerous thing to do to run from the police to run at high speeds, particularly at night with no lights on."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office noted that the case remains an active investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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