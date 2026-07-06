Deputies arrest woman accused of stealing child's bike in Spanaway, WA

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff's deputies arrested Tricia Roland for stealing a seven-year-old girl's red Spider-Man bicycle from a Spanaway driveway on June 19. The theft was caught on surveillance video, and bodycam footage later captured deputies confronting Roland on her front porch before booking her into jail for petty theft. The stolen bicycle was a sentimental gift from the victim's late father, but Roland refused to tell deputies where the bike is located or what she did with it.



Pierce County Sheriff's deputies have arrested the woman accused of stealing a seven-year-old girl's bicycle from her driveway in Spanaway, Washington.

The theft, caught on surveillance video captured the morning of June 19, shows a woman with a cigarette in her mouth walking down the driveway of the home, picking up a red Spider-Man bicycle and carrying it back to a waiting vehicle parked on the street.

The bike belonged to seven-year-old Amelia, and it was a gift from her father, who was teaching her how to ride it before he passed away.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amelia (left), the suspect accused of stealing her bike (center), the suspect vehicle leaving the house after the theft (right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Suspect in child's bike theft arrested

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Tricia Roland.

Bodycam video shared with FOX 13 Seattle shows deputies confronting her on her front porch, while she is sitting there smoking a cigarette.

Roland was booked into the Pierce County Jail for petty theft and spent the holiday weekend locked up.

Deputies say Roland refused to tell them what she did with the stolen bike or where to find it.

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