Deputies seek suspect who stole 7-year-old's bike in Spanaway, WA

The Brief Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are seeking help identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a 7-year-old girl's red Spider-Man bicycle from a Spanaway driveway and driving off in a gray Dodge Durango. The stolen bicycle holds immense sentimental value for 7-year-old Amelia, as it was a carefully tracked-down gift from her late father, who spent countless hours teaching her how to ride it. The victim's mother, Amanda Blanchet, attempted to stop the suspect remotely using her Ring camera speaker and is offering to drop the matter if the original bike is returned, though she has already purchased a replacement.



Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing a 7-year-old girl’s bicycle from a Spanaway home, a theft that has struck a nerve across the community because of the bike’s sentimental connection to the child’s late father.

Surveillance video captured Friday morning shows a woman with a cigarette in her mouth walking down the driveway of the home, picking up a red Spider-Man bicycle and carrying it back to a waiting vehicle parked on the street.

The suspect loaded the bike into a gray Dodge Durango before driving away.

Child's stolen bike was a gift from her late father

The backstory:

The bicycle belongs to 7-year-old Amelia, who received it as a gift from her father before he died.

"Amelia loves Spider-Man," her mother, Amanda Blanchet, said. "Her dad went to four different stores to find a bike that fit her and was Spider-Man-themed. He was so excited when he found it."

Amanda said the bike represented more than a toy or a means of transportation. Her husband spent countless hours helping Amelia learn to ride it, and the young girl had a goal of eventually removing the training wheels and showing her father she could ride on her own.

"Her goal with him and for herself was to take her training wheels off for this bike and show daddy," Amanda said. "When it was taken, it was just heartbreaking."

Amelia (left), the suspect accused of stealing her bike (center), the suspect vehicle leaving the house after the theft (right).

Bike stolen from Spanaway, WA home

According to Amanda, the theft occurred while family members were preparing to leave for a relative’s high school graduation celebration. Amelia had taken the bicycle outside while her mother loaded the car, and the family unknowingly left it near the front of the home.

While driving away, Amanda received a notification from the family’s Ring camera indicating someone was on the property. Reviewing the footage later, she believes the suspects had driven past the home several times before returning after the family left.

"They had circled back around like they had been casing," she said. "She just saw the opportunity."

The surveillance video shows Amanda attempting to intervene remotely through the Ring camera’s speaker system, yelling at the suspect to bring the bike back.

The other side:

Amanda said she has not yet told Amelia what happened.

"She still doesn’t know yet," Amanda said. "Thankfully, we did get a replacement in case she doesn’t get her bike back, which I’m hoping she will."

Despite purchasing another bicycle, Amanda said recovering the original remains her priority.

Amelia and her bike.

"What I would like the most is for my daughter to get her bike back," she said. "I’ve set everything aside. If they’re willing to bring the bike back, it ends. It’s all done and over with."

The theft has generated widespread attention on social media, with thousands of comments and shares. Amanda said she has been overwhelmed by support from strangers, many of whom offered to buy Amelia a replacement bicycle.

Rather than accepting additional donations, she has encouraged people to help other children in need.

"My daughter wants for nothing," Amanda said. "There are children out there who are less fortunate."

For Amanda, however, the case is about more than a stolen bicycle.

"It’s not even about the bike," she said. "It’s about that we have people out there willing to steal from our children. That’s not okay for me. So if I can take one of those people off the street, I’m going to do whatever I can."

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to call the non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455 and reference case #2617209003. If you wish to remain anonymous, you an submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County by texting the info through the P3 Tips mobile app or go to TPCrimestoppers.com.

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