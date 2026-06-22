West Marine shuttering half of their WA locations

West Marine is slashing its presence in Washington as they move to shut down more than 60 locations nationally. The boater supply chain has announced they will shut down five locations in the Evergreen State.

The company has been operating 10 locations in Washington, but that number has been cut in half with this announcement.

West Marine Bremerton

Local perspective:

The following five locations will be shut down.

Bellingham3560 Meridian StBellingham, WA98225Bremerton

5971 State Hwy 303 NEBremerton, WA98310Everett1716 View Dr

Everett, WA98201Spokane5306 East Sprague AveSpokane, WA99212

Port Townsend2428 Washington StPort Townsend, WA98368

Spokane5306 East Sprague AveSpokane, WA99212

However, the following five locations will remain in operation.

West Marine Anacortes918 Commercial AveAnacortes, WA98221360-293-4262

West Marine Seattle1400 NW 45th StreetSeattle, WA98107425-390-7409

West Marine Olympia1530 Black Lake Blvd SWOlympia, WA98502360-352-1244

West Marine Fifi3212 20th St EFife, WA98424253-926-2533

West Marine Seattle 1400 NW 45th StreetSeattle, WA98107425-390-7409

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