Seattle weather: Rainy Seafair Weekend, warmup next week

The Brief Western Washington will experience warm, sunny conditions on Friday with highs in the 80s, followed by a shift to cooler temperatures in the 70s, breezes, and potential showers over the weekend. Sunshine is expected to return by Sunday afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to lower 70s after lingering morning clouds and a slight chance of rain. Eastern and Central Washington face persistent elevated fire hazards, prompting a Red Flag Warning in the north and a Fire Weather Watch in the southeast.



Warm temperatures and sunshine are expected across the region Friday, ahead of cooler, breezy conditions and potential showers over the weekend, according to local forecasts.

Highs on Friday will reach 83 degrees in Seattle, with the South Puget Sound rising into the upper 80s. The coast and the Northwest Interior are expecting temperatures in the 70s alongside sunny skies. Light winds are anticipated, with overnight lows dropping to near 60 under mostly clear conditions.

Rain for Seafair Weekend

A shift in weather will arrive Saturday as mostly cloudy skies bring cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to near 70 degrees. A chance of afternoon showers and sprinkles is expected, though sunbreaks will occur throughout the day. Winds are forecast to blow from the south at 10 to 15 mph in the morning, shifting to the southwest at 10 to 20 mph by the afternoon.

Most of the rain activity on Saturday is concentrated around the Puget Sound region, Cascades foothills, and North Sound.

Unsettled weather will linger into Sunday morning, featuring mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Sunshine is expected to return by Sunday afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Meanwhile, elevated fire hazards persist across Eastern and Central Washington. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the northern portion of Eastern Washington, while a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the southeastern part of the state.

Temperatures taper off into the weekend and give way to rain, before gradually warming into next week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign by Mayor Katie Wilson

When to watch the Blue Angels fly at Seattle Seafair 2026

Seafair details new security as Seattle mourns deadly shooting

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes downplays viral reporter clash

Bite of Seattle shooting: Police recover 'ghost gun', Glock 45, more

Tacoma, WA man pleads not guilty in toddler shooting

Why did it take hours for a press conference on the Bite of Seattle shooting?

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.