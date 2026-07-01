Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

The Brief King County prosecutors have charged Janeice Downs, Tiffany Renee Diggs, and Shata’Jarae Unique Porter with first-degree organized retail theft for a coordinated operation that stole over $5,000 in merchandise from two Lululemon stores on June 11. Investigators allege that Diggs and Porter stole the merchandise from the University Village and Southcenter Mall locations while Downs acted as the getaway driver, with cell phone data placing her at both scenes. All three women have prior criminal histories; Downs was recently released from prison in January 2026, Diggs was arrested on June 30 with bail set at $20,500, and Porter was arrested at SeaTac airport on June 23 before being released.



King County prosecutors have charged three women accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from two Lululemon stores in the Seattle area during what investigators describe as a coordinated retail theft operation.

According to charging documents filed June 26 in King County Superior Court, Janeice Downs, also known as Janeice Smith, Tiffany Renee Diggs and Shata’Jarae Unique Porter are each charged with first-degree organized retail theft.

Prosecutors allege the thefts occurred June 11 at Lululemon stores in Seattle’s University Village and Tukwila’s Southcenter Mall.

What investigators say happened

According to court documents, Diggs and Porter entered the University Village store and stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. Prosecutors allege Diggs selected multiple pairs of leggings while Porter acted as a lookout. The pair then left the store without paying.

A little more than an hour later, investigators say the same pair entered the Lululemon store at Southcenter Mall and used the same method to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise.

Authorities allege Downs acted as the getaway driver during both thefts. Prosecutors say a vehicle associated with Downs was captured in the parking lots and cellphone location data placed her at both locations during the incidents.

The total value of the merchandise allegedly stolen exceeded $5,000, according to charging documents.

Suspects of organized retail theft at Lululemon in Bellevue. Tiffany Renee Diggs (left), Janeice Downs (center), and Shata'Jarae Unique Porter (right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Prosecutors seek bail, restrictions

Prosecutors are asking a judge to set bail at $15,000 for Downs and $10,000 for Diggs.

The state is also requesting that Downs and Diggs be prohibited from entering any Lululemon store in Washington, have no contact with each other or Porter, maintain contact with attorneys and commit no new law violations while the case is pending.

Porter was previously released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors are seeking similar no-contact and no-trespass conditions for her release.

Defendant recently released from prison, prosecutors say

Court records show Downs was sentenced in August 2025 to 33 months in prison after convictions that included organized retail theft, first-degree theft and trafficking in stolen property.

According to prosecutors, Downs was released from the Washington Department of Corrections on Jan. 27, 2026.

The state alleges she became involved in the Lululemon thefts less than five months later.

King County Prosecutors have also charged her with Organized Retail Theft in the 1st Degree. Bellevue police say she ane Diggs stole two Louis Vuitton purses worth more than $7,000 from Nordstrom in downtown Seattle on June 6.

Bellevue Police arrested her on June 12 in the parking lot of Westfield Southcenter Mall.

Prosecutors also disclosed they are reviewing a separate felony referral connected to an alleged theft from Macy’s at Southcenter Mall on May 17.

Criminal histories cited in court filing

In their bail request, prosecutors cited Downs’ extensive criminal history, which includes prior convictions for organized retail theft, trafficking in stolen property, robbery, assault and firearm-related offenses. Court records cited by prosecutors indicate Washington courts have issued 13 bench warrants for her arrest in previous cases.

Prosecutors also noted Downs is listed as a fugitive in an Oregon case involving multiple organized retail theft and theft charges. Downs is being held on $190,000 bail.

Court documents state Diggs has prior theft-related convictions in Washington and Oregon and has had 11 bench warrants issued in Washington courts, along with two outstanding warrants.

Bellevue Police arrested Diggs in downtown Seattle on June 30. Her bail was set at $20,500. She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 9th.

Porter has a felony conviction for Theft 2 in the State of Washington and Abuse/Endanger Health of Child in the State of California. Porter is currently on parole in the State of California due to the latter conviction.

She was arrested on June 23rd at SeaTac airport as she prepared to board a flight to California. Porter was released from jail two days later.

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