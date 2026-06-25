Massive earthquakes hit Venezuela, Japan, CA in 8 hours

The Brief Four massive earthquakes struck different parts of the world in a short eight-hour time window on Wednesday. The earthquakes struck Northern California, Venezuela and Japan between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Two massive back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela killed 164 people and injured more than 1,000.



Seismologists recorded four major earthquakes in different parts of the world within an eight-hour period on Wednesday.

(USGS)

Big picture view:

Earthquakes are continuous globally as the planet’s tectonic plates are constantly shifting. However, the size and amount of these recent massive earthquakes happening within a short time window is noteworthy.

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

Timeline:

At 8:10 a.m. PT, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake was felt by thousands in Northern California. The quake's epicenter was less than 7 miles north of Redwood Valley.

(USGS)

According to the USGS, more than 5,000 people felt the earthquake, with residents from San Francisco to Eureka reporting shaking.

Seismologists recorded four aftershocks following the initial earthquake.

According to FOX Weather, some residents reported damage from cracked home structures and caved-in roofs, to fallen pictures and vases.

Venezuela rocked by back-to-back 7.5- and 7.2-magnitude earthquakes

By the numbers:

Two massive earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7.0 struck Venezuela Wednesday afternoon – causing catastrophic damage and leaving hundreds dead and injured.

(USGS)

As of 7:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, at least 164 people were killed and nearly 1,000 people were injured after the twin quakes. Officials said the twin quakes were among the strongest to strike the country in more than a century.

Timeline:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 7.2 quake struck at 3:04 p.m. PT, and the 7.5 quake struck just 39 seconds later. In a rare red alert statement, the USGS wrote: "High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread."

In a social media post, President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to assist with the ongoing response.

6.9-magnitude earthquake shakes northern coast of Japan

Timeline:

At around 3:30 p.m. PT, a massive 6.9-magnitude quake struck about 18 miles east of Kuji, Japan.

(USGS)

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was recorded at a depth of 31.6 miles. Though the quake happened in the sea, there was no danger of a tsunami and no serious injuries were reported.

FOX News and FOX Weather contributed to this report.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the United States Geological Survey, FOX Weather and FOX News.

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