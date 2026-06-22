WA's iconic Maltby Cafe faces huge shakeup

The Brief The iconic Maltby Cafe is getting a new home. Construction of the newly announced Maltby Village is expected to begin within the next 18 to 24 months, and will feature retail space, outdoor areas and a new standalone building for the cafe, located on the current site of the cafe. Maltby Cafe will continue regular operations throughout construction.



Maltby Cafe and its supersized cinnamon rolls is getting an upgrade.

The beloved breakfast spot in the census-designated part of Snohomish County will get a new home in the newly announced Maltby Village.

What we know:

Westcott Homes, in partnership with GGLO Architects and the owners of Maltby Cafe, announced plans for Maltby Village, a community space with retail opportunities, outdoor areas and a new standalone building for the restaurant.

The development is set to be located on the current site of Maltby Cafe at 8809 Maltby Rd, in Snohomish.

"Our goal is not simply to build a new building," said Kerek Edwards of Westcott Homes in a news release. "We want to create a home for Maltby Cafe that will allow it to thrive for the next 100 years."

Mock-up of new Maltby Village (GGLO Architects)

Westcott Homes is also planning to open 91 luxury town homes in July, just steps away from Maltby Cafe.

The backstory:

For decades, the cafe has been serving up breakfast and brunch to the Maltby community inside what was once a school gym back in 1937. They're known for their giant, plate-sized cinnamon rolls, dubbed by some as "the largest in the world."

Maltby Cafe's famous cinnamon rolls

Westcott Homes is working closely with the cafe's current owners – mother-daughter team Tana Baumler and Keesha Laws – to ensure the cafe still keeps its neighborhood charm.

"We understand how important this place is to the community, and we are committed to preserving what people love while creating a space that can serve future generations," Edwards said.

Timeline:

The project is anticipated to start within the next 18 to 24 months.

The restaurant will continue regular operations throughout production. Once Maltby Village is completed, Maltby Cafe will move in to its new space.

An estimated opening date has not yet been announced.

The Source: Information in this article is from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, Westcott Homes and The Seattle Times.

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