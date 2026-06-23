Seattle's The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard closes amid union strike

The Brief Ballard restaurant "The Walrus and the Carpenter" closed for two days amid an ongoing strike and escalating tensions outside the business. Owners cited safety concerns involving guests and picketers, while union leaders argue the closure stemmed from operational challenges during the strike. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for 15 months, with both sides expressing hope for a resolution.



The Walrus and the Carpenter restaurant in Ballard closed Monday and Tuesday following safety concerns arising from an ongoing union strike.

Owners of the popular establishment stated on social media that their security team documented instances of harassment, including name-calling and picketers spitting on guests. A notice posted at the restaurant now prohibits striking workers and picketers from entering the property.

Representatives from United Creatures of the Sea, the independent restaurant union leading the strike, disputed the reason for the shutdown, claiming management closed because they were unsuccessful at running the operation without their staff.

The Walrus and the Carpenter social media response to strike

Ongoing contract negotiations

The backstory:

Striking workers have maintained a daily presence outside the building since Thursday, picketing between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to coincide with the restaurant's operational hours.

Ford Nickel, secretary-treasurer of United Creatures of the Sea, said the union has spent the last 15 months attempting to negotiate a contract in good faith. Nickel accused the company of stalling the process.

The independent labor union was formed by workers at Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures restaurant group, which operates The Walrus and the Carpenter.

The Walrus and the Carpenter workers on strike

Unfair labor practice allegations

What they're saying:

Union leadership stated that the demonstrations stem directly from unresolved workplace grievances and unilateral management decisions.

"The striking and the picketing are 100% due to the unfair labor practices of this company," Nickel said.

According to the union, these practices include unannounced changes to employee hours and working conditions without an opportunity to bargain. Workers also allege that management altered healthcare and retirement benefits without notice.

The Walrus and the Carpenter workers on strike (FOX 13 Seattle)

Restaurant management response

The other side:

In response to the strike, ownership acknowledged the workers' rights to protest but cited significant economic pressures facing independent restaurants. Management stated they have experienced declines in sales alongside rapidly rising labor and ingredient costs over the last several years.

"Much of the disagreement stems from different views about what is possible economically and what will allow these restaurants to remain viable in the long term," management said in response to questions asked by FOX 13.

The company stated that while they support strong compensation, the primary challenge is determining what can be sustained by businesses operating on thin margins or at a loss. They added that the operational disruptions have forced them to rely on friends, family, and industry colleagues to help them continue serving guests.

Looking toward a resolution

What's next:

Ownership described the ongoing conflict as "heartbreaking" after years of working alongside many of the striking individuals but expressed hope that an agreement can be reached.

"Our primary feeling is sadness. We never wanted to find ourselves in this position, and we do not view labor negotiations as a contest with winners and losers," the ownership group said. "Our commitment remains the same as it has been throughout this process: to reach a fair agreement, treat people with respect, and preserve these restaurants for years to come."

Union representatives likewise indicated that employees hope for a swift resolution to the contract dispute so they can return to their roles as hospitality staff.

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