Seattle chili parlor owner says new paid parking could hurt sales

The Brief The owner of Seattle’s Mike’s Chili Parlor says new paid parking spaces outside his Ballard restaurant could drive away customers. SDOT says the meters are intended to increase short-term parking availability, with rates ranging from $1 to $2.50 per hour. The longtime business owner is urging the city to work more closely with local merchants and worries the impact on sales will be difficult to measure.



A long-standing Ballard small business owner is warning that a new city parking plan could negatively impact his sales and threaten his family's legacy.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) recently implemented new paid parking spaces near the Ballard Blocks development, directly affecting spots outside the front door of Mike's Chili Parlor. The area along Northwest Ballard Way and 15th Avenue Northwest previously utilized one- and two-hour time limits for decades.

Mike Semandiris, the fourth-generation owner of Mike's Chili Parlor, said the new paid parking introduces another barrier for small businesses. His great-grandfather founded the establishment in 1922.

Mike’s Chili Parlor menu (FOX 13 Seattle)

Owner Calls for More City Cooperation

Semandiris said the implementation of the paid spaces felt forced upon local businesses and customers.

"The way that it kind of just got bullied in is offensive to my customers and to, I think, everybody really," Semandiris said.

Starting late last year, Semandiris made a plea to SDOT to collaborate on alternative solutions. His proposals included a six-month trial of time limits backed by better enforcement, the addition of angled parking, and the removal of nearby ecology blocks. He also requested a public meeting, which city officials denied.

"I just think more conversation with people involved in things would be helpful," Semandiris said.

A flag indicating new paid parking rules in Ballard (FOX 13 Seattle)

New Meter Rates Take Effect

SDOT stated the decision to introduce meters is aimed at increasing the availability of short-term street parking in the area.

Under the current structure, parking costs $1 per hour during morning hours. The rate increases to $2.50 per hour for afternoon and evening parking. SDOT officials noted these rates will be re-evaluated later this year.

Local shoppers expressed mixed reactions to the changes on Wednesday.

"When you have to start paying for places, it changes the way you move, right?" shopper Ashley McLaren said.

Another shopper, Arlene, initially shared those concerns but found the baseline rates manageable after checking the city's parking application. "I was worried, too. But then I checked the app and it's literally a dollar for an hour," she said.

Future Outlook for Legacy Business

SDOT officials stated that agency representatives spoke face-to-face with local property owners last fall prior to implementing the changes, noting that these conversations included Semandiris.

However, Semandiris remains concerned about the long-term, unmeasurable impacts the meters will have on his customer base. While a massive parking garage sits directly next door to the chili parlor, Semandiris noted that the structure is designated for businesses within the Ballard Blocks development, not his own.

"What they're not going to be able to judge is the number of people who choose not to come here now," Semandiris said.

Mike’s Chili Parlor on Ballard (FOX 13 Seattle)

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