The Brief Veteran wildland firefighter Sam Morrison was seriously injured by a falling tree limb while working the Little Giant Fire near Leavenworth. Morrison suffered a broken C2 vertebra and damage to a major spinal artery but was released from Harborview Medical Center Saturday. He will wear a neck brace for at least six weeks and hopes to return to wildland firefighting next year.



A veteran wildland firefighter is recovering after being injured by a falling tree limb while working on the front lines of the Little Giant Fire near Leavenworth.

Sam Morrison, who has cut down hazardous trees during fire seasons for the past decade, was discharged Saturday afternoon from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Doctors initially considered surgery for his injuries but determined he would heal better without it.

Firefighter hit by flying debris during tree removal

The accident occurred Tuesday as Morrison was clearing hazardous trees that posed a threat to other firefighters on the fire line.

"I've got a million trees down in my career, you know, and so this was just, it was a freak accident," Morrison said.

Thick smoke covers the front lines of the Little Giant Fire burning in Chelan County. (Little Giant Fire Information 2026)

As Morrison watched a tree he had just cut fall, his partner shouted a warning to watch out for incoming debris. Before he could fully move out of the way, a large tree limb struck him in the back of the head and neck.

"It hit me hard, and I put like I think I put my hands down and [it] knocked my helmet off, and then everything went white," Morrison said.

Despite the severe impact, severe pain, and ringing ears, Morrison remained conscious and standing, though he experienced significant dizziness. He was initially evaluated at a hospital in Leavenworth before being transferred to Harborview.

Sam Morrison at Harborview Medical Center

Scary spine and vascular injuries

Medical evaluations revealed that the blow broke off a section of Morrison's C2 vertebra. He also chipped three of his teeth during the impact.

The impact also crushed a major artery in his spine, creating a high risk of a blood clot forming in his brain, which could have triggered a stroke.

"If it would have hit me a little bit harder and broke a little bit more, I might’ve been paralyzed for life," Morrison said. "If he didn't yell something, I might not have ducked at all, and I might not be talking to you right now."

Sam Morrison

What's next:

Morrison must wear a neck brace for a minimum of six to 12 weeks while he heals.

Despite the severe injuries, Morrison remains focused on returning to wildland firefighting and aims to be back on the line next year. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Morrison and his family during his recovery.

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