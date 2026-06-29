Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

The Brief A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck along the Blanco Fracture Zone about 135.5 miles west of Bandon, Oregon, early Monday morning. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake followed about an hour later, and seismologists say both quakes occurred along the offshore fault system. Experts say earthquakes are common along the Blanco Fracture Zone, and the chance of a magnitude 5.0 or stronger aftershock over the next week is 3%.



A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon early Monday morning.

Multiple earthquakes felt near coast of OR

M 5.5 earthquake recorded off Oregon coast. (USGS)

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), multiple earthquakes struck along the Blanco Fracture Zone, with the first magnitude 5.5 quake hitting at 4:35 a.m. PT.

The epicenter of the 5.5 quake was about 135.5 miles west of Bandon, Oregon, at a depth of about 6.2 miles. So far, seven residents have reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

What's next:

According to the USGS Aftershock Forecast, the chance of at least one aftershock of magnitude 5.0 or greater is 3%, magnitude 4.0 or greater is 18% and magnitude 3.0 or greater is 59% in the next week.

At around 5:47 a.m. PT, seismologists recorded a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in the same area along the fault zone.

Map showing recent earthquake activity along the Blanco Fracture Zone off the coast of Oregon. (USGS)

Cascadia Subduction Zone and the Blanco Fracture Zone

What we know:

The Blanco Fracture Zone is an active fault system off the Pacific Northwest coast where the Pacific and Juan de Fuca tectonic plates slide past one another. Earthquakes are relatively common in the region as the plates continue to move.

What they're saying:

"People always get concerned about this, because of the Casscadia Subduction Zone, but this is actually not along that fault," said Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan. "This is along the Blanco Fracture Zone, and right off the coast of Brookings we typically get earthquakes here – about that size too."

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Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt this quake is encouraged to contribute to citizen science and tell the USGS about their experience on its website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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